Nasi Ispani 2.0 to provide 45,000 job and training opportunities

A new wave of 45,000 job and training opportunities is coming to Gauteng as the provincial government prepares to launch the second round of the Nasi Ispani programme this Saturday.

Image source: Kateryna Babaieva from Pexels

The initiative, described as a “transformative” tool to combat unemployment, develop skills and deter crime while building state capacity, specifically targets youth not in employment, education, or training (NEET).

“In this year’s State of the Province Address, the Gauteng government reaffirmed its commitment to tackling unemployment as a primary focus. As a key part of this effort, the Nasi Ispani initiative will be relaunched on 6 September.

“Originally launched in June 2023, Nasi Ispani has already generated substantial employment through its 13 special programmes. This next phase, Nasi Ispani 2.0, aims to create 45,000 new job opportunities. It will specifically target youth who are not in employment, education, or training [NEET],” Premier Panayza Lesufi said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Areas of opportunity

The training and work opportunities will include internships, work-integrated learning, artisanal development in mining communities, the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative and the filling of vacancies.

“The initiative will also continue programmes from the previous intake, such as the Aga Lerona Road Workers, the Sawubona Mhlali Brigade, and internships,” the Premier added.

The second round of Nasi Ispani will focus on the Unemployed Youth Skills Development Initiative (UYSDI) which is expected to enrol some 2810 participants in training opportunities including:

Domestic and municipal plumbing

Basic electrical installation and maintenance

Construction and plastering

Electronics repair

Painting and surface furnishing

Tiling and floor finishing

Landscaping and horticultural maintenance

Woodworking and furniture repairs

Basic automotive servicing and repairs

The Gauteng City Region Academy will also offer the following training opportunities:

Solar photovoltaic system mounter

Bricklayer’s assistant

Carpentry

Plumbing assistant

ICT Learnerships and training

Skills development in mining communities

Paving machine operator

Welding

“Nasi Ispani is not a panacea or a magic wand that will solve the problem of unemployment.

“However, its core objective is to build a capable state by hiring residents directly for public service roles, thereby reducing the province’s dependence on external service providers. It also aims to skill the youth to ensure they are in a better position to get jobs in the public or private sectors or to become entrepreneurs or self-employed,” Lesufi said.