Higher Education and Takealot sign strategic skills development agreement

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has signed a landmark agreement with leading e-commerce business, Takealot Group, to expand youth skills development, bridge education-to-employment gaps, and support workforce growth in South Africa.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, at Takealot Group’s Distribution Centre in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-relevant skills training and e-commerce business opportunities to young people through the Takealot Township Economy Initiative.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday, 17 September, Gondwe welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant step in linking students with practical skills training and business platforms.

Opportunities for youth

“The MoU aims to provide education and training opportunities for students. It also involves bringing Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) on board to support young people through the township economy and by listing their businesses on e-commerce platforms. This agreement is one of five secured by my office so far,” Gondwe said.

Takealot Group CEO, Frederik Zietsman, said the initiative builds on the company’s township economy agreements in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, and will now be rolled out nationally with clear goals, measurable outcomes and shared accountability.

“As a homegrown, South African e-commerce business, we are putting our platform, logistics, and expertise to work alongside DHET’s priority areas and Setas [Sector Education and Training Authority] support to accelerate skills development, job creation, and drive inclusive economic growth.

“We are committed to working with government and other partners to accelerate digital inclusion and leverage the power of e-commerce to change lives for the better,” Zietsman said.

Focus areas

The MoU outlines four main focus areas, and these include:

Adoption of TVET and community colleges: Students will gain work integrated learning opportunities, working directly with Takealot to apply their classroom knowledge in the real world of logistics, e-commerce and technology-driven business environments.

Takealot will also allocate industry experts to support curriculum development, ensuring that classroom teaching aligns with the requirements of a 21st-century workforce.

Expansion of the Takealot Bursary Programme: This arrangement will double the reach of the bursary scheme, enabling more students, particularly in high-demand skills areas such as ICT, logistics, and ecommerce retail, to access education.

Distribution of textbooks to university or college students: Takealot will use its extensive logistics and delivery network to ensure timely delivery of textbooks to students across various campuses nationwide.

Collaboration with Setas to drive township economy support: Foster collaboration between Setas and Takealot in supporting township entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises to participate in the digital economy. Takealot's MrD platform will also assist township-owned restaurants and young entrepreneurs in reaching online customers and boosting visibility.

A four-member steering committee has been established to oversee the successful implementation of the partnership.