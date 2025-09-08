South Africa
    Takealot backs township entrepreneurs with new learnership programme

    Takealot Group has launched a pilot Youth Employment Service (Yes) Learnership Programme aimed at tackling South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis and strengthening township-based small businesses.
    8 Sep 2025
    8 Sep 2025
    
    Image source: Takealot

    According to Statistics SA’s Q2 2025 labour data, 46.1% of young people aged 15–34 – around 4.9 million individuals – are unemployed. Township communities, long excluded from the formal economy, remain among the hardest hit.

    Linking learners with township entrepreneurs

    In partnership with Yes, Takealot Group is sponsoring 75 learners placed with 25 township-based SMMEs, all active Takealot Marketplace sellers. The learners provide administrative and operational support, helping small business owners free up time to focus on growth, while gaining practical work experience and digital skills.

    “This initiative is about more than numbers – it’s about people, opportunity, and lasting change,” says Tshepo Marumule, Takealot Group’s head of public policy and external affairs. “By integrating young people into the heart of township-based small businesses, we are tackling two of South Africa’s most pressing challenges: youth unemployment and the need to strengthen SMMEs.”

    Boosting township economies

    The programme covers SMMEs in Gauteng communities including Soweto, Soshanguve, and Krugersdorp, operating in sectors ranging from fashion and beauty to agriculture and household goods. Businesses report improvements in efficiency, digital engagement, and sales.

    Lufuno Rasoesoe, MD of Tosh Detergents, says:

    “Having four Yes learners sponsored by Takealot Group has been a tremendous boost. They’ve brought energy, commitment, and a hunger to learn that has positively influenced our team culture.”

    For learner Yanga Plaatjie, the experience is equally significant:

    “I am learning so many skills and gaining knowledge that will help me in the future. I am truly grateful for this opportunity.”

    Scaling for future impact

    The pilot has achieved a 95% retention rate, with many sellers eager to retain their learners beyond the programme. Takealot aims to expand the initiative nationwide, with targets set for 2028:

    • Create 20,000 income-generating opportunities through the Takealot Township Economy Initiative (TTEI)
    • Train 6,000 last-mile delivery drivers
    • Onboard 5,000 personal shoppers

    • Onboard 5,000 marketplace sellers

    The group says its long-term goal is to embed inclusive growth into South Africa’s e-commerce ecosystem by supporting small businesses, creating employment, and expanding digital participation.

