New policy could redefine recognition for SA's private tertiary institutions

The Department of Higher Education and Training’s new draft Policy for Recognition of South African Higher Education Institutional Types is set to transform South Africa's higher education system by offering greater recognition to private higher education institutions.

Under the new policy, private higher education institutions that meet stringent quality and governance standards could be recognised as private universities, on par with public universities for the first time.

The proposed framework introduces three distinct categories, namely universities, university colleges, and higher education colleges, redefining how institutions are classified, accredited, and understood by students and employers. It will give credible private institutions the chance to attain university status based on academic depth rather than ownership.

“This policy is an important acknowledgment of how much the higher education system has evolved,” states Leon Smalberger, CEO of the Academic Institute of Excellence (AIE).

“For years, private institutions have operated at a level of academic rigour that rivals traditional universities. Clearer classifications will help students understand what type of institution they’re joining, ensure qualifications are recognised, and create defined pathways for credit transfers and progression.”

Recognising leadership, not labels

Under the new policy, higher education colleges will focus on undergraduate teaching, such as certificates, diplomas, and bachelor's degrees; university colleges will combine undergraduate and professional qualifications while building research capacity; and universities will further offer postgraduate degrees and advanced research supervision.

The distinction allows both public and private education institutions to be assessed on academic scope, programme quality, and governance maturity, creating a more merit-based system.

Leon Smalberger, CEO of the Academic Institute of Excellence

AIE Academic Principal Dr Marietjie Pienaar welcomes the change, noting that institutions with strong governance, programme depth, stable academic staffing, and industry-aligned curricula can now apply for higher status when their performance and systems support it.

“The DHET policy gives structure to what we’ve already been living – a differentiated higher education space where private institutions contribute meaningfully to the national skills agenda. It validates years of work to build a tertiary education environment that prepares graduates for real careers, not just qualifications,” she says.

A policy geared for future growth

Beyond institutional recognition, the policy gives government planners and accreditation bodies a clearer view of the system’s capacity, identifying which institutions are best equipped to expand in high-demand fields. This is expected to improve alignment between education, industry, and national skills development priorities.

It also aligns South Africa with broader global conversations about work readiness, innovation, and the development of future-focused skills shaping education agendas across Africa and beyond.

“The framework arrives at a crucial time,” notes Smalberger. “South Africa needs more institutions capable of delivering specialised programmes that translate into employability. By mapping public and private providers by strength rather than status, DHET can better direct where the country should invest in future capacity.

“Progress in education requires purpose, conviction, and a willingness to move when students need it most.”

But, he cautions, progress must be measured and responsible.

“Titles don’t guarantee quality. Institutions should only advance when they have the academic depth, staffing, governance, and industry partnerships to sustain that growth. The sector must value substance over status if this framework is to achieve the outcomes South Africa needs.”