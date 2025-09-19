South Africa
    Samsung to display ads on smart refrigerators in the US

    Samsung has confirmed that some of its Family Hub smart refrigerators in the United States will begin displaying advertisements, sparking debate among consumers who have spent thousands on the high-end appliances.
    19 Sep 2025
    19 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The company is testing a pilot programme that introduces promotions and curated ads to the refrigerator’s Cover Screen when it is idle. The ads will appear only in certain themes, including Weather, Colour, and Daily Board. Popular display modes such as Art Mode and Photo Galleries will remain ad-free.

    Samsung emphasised that users will be able to dismiss ads as they appear, and once removed, the same advert will not resurface during the campaign period. However, there is currently no blanket opt-out option for customers who prefer an entirely ad-free experience.

    The move raises questions around consumer expectations and value. Family Hub refrigerators typically cost between $1,800 and $3,500, leaving some buyers frustrated that premium-priced appliances could become ad-supported platforms. The update also comes with an updated Terms of Service and Privacy Notice, highlighting concerns about what information may be used to personalise promotions.

    While Samsung says the roll-out is limited, the test may indicate how smart home devices will increasingly blur the line between utility and advertising in the connected household.

