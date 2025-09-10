South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

FeltexSimply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa, Algeria move to boost trade with new routes

    South Africa and Algeria have reached an agreement to establish trade routes and strengthen partnerships aimed at improving bilateral trade and market access. The deal follows discussions between Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and Algerian Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion Kamal Rezig in Algeria.
    10 Sep 2025
    10 Sep 2025
    Source: The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
    Source: The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

    The talks focused on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Economic Cooperation signed in December 2024 during the Bi-National Commission between the two countries. The agreement covers trade, industrial development, and infrastructure projects.

    Tau described the MoU as "an umbrella instrument from which all other bilateral economic agreements on trade and investment-related matters draw their specific individual mandates." He also proposed creating a Joint Trade and Investment Committee to serve as a platform for regular engagement and facilitation.

    Exploring opportunities across key sectors

    Both ministers agreed to explore opportunities in oil and gas, automotive, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, aviation, agriculture, and agro-processing. The agreement signals a strategic push to diversify and strengthen economic ties.

    Tau also met with Algerian Acting Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb to discuss establishing a business council to fast-track trade relations.

    The talks included reinstating the South Africa-Algeria air route, which is expected to enhance people-to-people connections as well as commercial exchanges.

    Read more: logistics industry, agriculture trade, logistics and transport, trade investment
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz