South Africa, Algeria move to boost trade with new routes

South Africa and Algeria have reached an agreement to establish trade routes and strengthen partnerships aimed at improving bilateral trade and market access. The deal follows discussions between Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and Algerian Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion Kamal Rezig in Algeria.

Source: The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The talks focused on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Economic Cooperation signed in December 2024 during the Bi-National Commission between the two countries. The agreement covers trade, industrial development, and infrastructure projects.

Tau described the MoU as "an umbrella instrument from which all other bilateral economic agreements on trade and investment-related matters draw their specific individual mandates." He also proposed creating a Joint Trade and Investment Committee to serve as a platform for regular engagement and facilitation.

Exploring opportunities across key sectors

Both ministers agreed to explore opportunities in oil and gas, automotive, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, aviation, agriculture, and agro-processing. The agreement signals a strategic push to diversify and strengthen economic ties.

Tau also met with Algerian Acting Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb to discuss establishing a business council to fast-track trade relations.

The talks included reinstating the South Africa-Algeria air route, which is expected to enhance people-to-people connections as well as commercial exchanges.