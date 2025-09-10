Subscribe & Follow
South Africa, Algeria move to boost trade with new routes
The talks focused on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Economic Cooperation signed in December 2024 during the Bi-National Commission between the two countries. The agreement covers trade, industrial development, and infrastructure projects.
Tau described the MoU as "an umbrella instrument from which all other bilateral economic agreements on trade and investment-related matters draw their specific individual mandates." He also proposed creating a Joint Trade and Investment Committee to serve as a platform for regular engagement and facilitation.
Exploring opportunities across key sectors
Both ministers agreed to explore opportunities in oil and gas, automotive, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, aviation, agriculture, and agro-processing. The agreement signals a strategic push to diversify and strengthen economic ties.
Tau also met with Algerian Acting Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb to discuss establishing a business council to fast-track trade relations.
The talks included reinstating the South Africa-Algeria air route, which is expected to enhance people-to-people connections as well as commercial exchanges.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za