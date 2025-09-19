FAO urges G20 to lead on agrifood transformation amid hunger and climate crises

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has called on the world’s largest economies to step up leadership in transforming global agrifood systems, warning that climate shocks and slow progress on hunger demand urgent, coordinated action.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu

Speaking at the G20 Agriculture Working Group Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town on Thursday, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said current agrifood systems are highly vulnerable to droughts, floods, storms and rising temperatures, disrupting productivity and supply chains.

FAO’s Global Roadmap shows that achieving Zero Hunger while keeping within the 1.5°C climate target is possible, but requires an estimated $1.1t annually until 2030 for mitigation and resilience.

“This is an urgent call for coordinated global action," Qu told the meeting.

The ministerial, hosted by South African Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen under the theme “Data-Driven Approaches to Addressing Food Security and Promoting Inclusive Agricultural Investment and Market Access”, comes amid overlapping global crises pushing millions into hunger and poverty.

Four priorities for G20 leadership

Qu outlined four areas where the G20 can provide decisive leadership:

• Scaling up innovation and digitalisation

• Increasing sustainable and resilient investment

• Improving data transparency and market functioning

• Promoting integrated policy approaches

"FAO remains your steadfast partner and we continue to support countries, such as through our Hand-in-Hand Initiative to match the poorest countries with investment opportunities," he said. "Let us leave this meeting with a renewed collective resolve to build the agrifood systems the world needs – systems that can nourish all people, today and tomorrow, while protecting our planet."

SOFI 2025: slow progress on hunger

In Cape Town, Qu also presented findings of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) 2025 Report, prepared by FAO, IFAD, UNICEF, WFP and WHO.

The report shows that in 2024, 673 million people – nearly one in 12 globally – faced chronic undernourishment. While global hunger has fallen from 8.7% in 2022 to 8.2% in 2024, the number continues to rise in Africa. Projections indicate that by 2030, more than 512 million people will still be hungry, almost 60% of them in Africa.

“The message of SOFI 2025 is clear: hunger is declining too slowly, food price inflation is eroding diets, and inequalities are widening. But with coordinated, evidence-based action, the G20 can bend the curve,” Qu said.