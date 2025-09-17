South Africa
    South Africa looks to crypto tourism to boost travel sector

    As South Africa looks to revive its tourism industry, a new trend is emerging: crypto tourism. With more travellers using digital currencies worldwide, South Africa has the opportunity to become a crypto-friendly destination, appealing to digital nomads, blockchain enthusiasts, and international visitors seeking seamless, modern payment options.
    17 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    These are the views of Yande Nomvete, Operations Manager at Binance in South Africa, who says: "Globally, crypto travel is transforming tourism, with leading travel websites seeing a surge in bookings using cryptocurrency. In 2024 alone, over $80m worth of travel bookings were purchased with crypto on Travala."

    As of 1 September, over 100 local merchants in the hospitality and accommodation sectors, and more than 200 across retail, parking, e-commerce, and convenience stores, accept Binance Pay. Nomvete notes that this positions South Africa to lead in real-world crypto adoption and digital payment innovation.

    Witsand: South Africa’s first crypto town

    The small coastal town of Witsand in the Western Cape has become the country’s first "crypto town", with restaurants, guesthouses, and service providers accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

    Nomvete adds: "This grassroots adoption shows the power of crypto to boost local tourism economies, especially in areas off the traditional tourism map. Visitors to Witsand can pay for accommodation, food, and experiences using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies, reducing the need for cash or costly international banking fees."

    Crypto at 30,000 feet: Tapping into air travel

    Expanding beyond local towns, Binance, Moneybadger, Zapper, and their merchant network—including FlySafair—are exploring ways for travellers to pay and earn rewards via crypto while flying, aiming to transform airline payments in South Africa.

    The bigger opportunity

    Boosting international travel: Tourists can spend across borders without converting currency or incurring high fees.
    Appealing to digital nomads: With flexible visa options and crypto-friendly accommodations, South Africa becomes more attractive for remote workers.
    Empowering small tourism businesses: Direct, borderless payments reduce reliance on banks and increase profitability for local guides, artisans, and guesthouses.
    Showcasing African innovation: Crypto tourism highlights South Africa as a leader in fintech and financial transformation on the continent.

    According to a report by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), global business travel is expected to reach $1.57t in 2025. Nomvete concludes: "Tourists and business travellers expect fast, global, and digital-first solutions. South Africa has the culture, infrastructure, and creativity to lead the continent in crypto tourism."

