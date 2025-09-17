South Africa
    Joburg, Durban to host Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba

    South African Tourism has confirmed Johannesburg and Durban as the host cities for Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI), respectively, for the next five years starting in 2026.
    17 Sep 2025
    17 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Travel Indaba

    The decision followed a competitive procurement process involving several cities and provinces. Both Johannesburg and Durban were selected for their infrastructure, proven track records, and alignment with national tourism strategies.

    Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to both Johannesburg and Durban on being confirmed as the host cities for Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2026. These events are not just about tourism, they are about economic opportunity, job creation, and positioning Africa as a globally competitive destination."

    The 20th edition of Meetings Africa will run from 23 to 25 February 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Africa’s Travel Indaba will take place from 11 to 14 May 2026 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

    Johannesburg Tourism Company chairperson Nandipha Zonela welcomed the news: "This demonstrates Johannesburg’s competitiveness as a global city… Joburg is honoured to remain the home and heartbeat of Meetings Africa – where Africa connects."

    KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Rev. Musa Zondi, said: "This is a great opportunity for KZN to host the global tourism fraternity… ATI also presents immeasurable opportunities for our emerging tourism entrepreneurs who can strike business deals that can propel their business to even greater heights."

    Driving growth for business and leisure tourism

    Both Meetings Africa and ATI are recognised as Africa’s leading trade platforms for business and leisure tourism, attracting buyers, exhibitors, media, and stakeholders globally.

    Minister de Lille added that the department looks forward to working with host cities and partners to deliver "fit-for-purpose trade shows that deliver real value for all delegates."

    Let's do Biz