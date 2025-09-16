South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsANEW Hotels & ResortsCape Town TourismPace Car RentalFusionDesignSimply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Table Mountain summit gets new yellow New7Wonders frame

    The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) unveiled a yellow New7Wonders of Nature frame at the summit of Table Mountain as part of Heritage and Tourism Month activities. The frame replaces the one previously located at Cape Town Station Forecourt, restoring the total number of frames across the city to seven.
    16 Sep 2025
    16 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The frames were introduced after Table Mountain was named one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature in 2011. A World Design Capital 2014 project led to the installation of seven yellow photoframes around Cape Town, providing locations for photographs with Table Mountain in the background.

    "This New7Wonders of Nature frame is more than just a structure; it’s a marker of Table Mountain’s place in our history and in our hearts. It gives visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to frame Cape Town from the top of one of the New7Wonders of Nature, something you cannot experience anywhere else," says Wahida Parker, managing director of TMACC.

    The new frame, located next to the Shop at the Top, is the only frame in the city that provides a framed view of Cape Town from the summit itself. Parker noted that the installation aims to support the province’s tourism sector during September.

    Tourism accounts for nearly 10% of the Western Cape’s GDP, highlighting the economic role of attractions such as Table Mountain in generating jobs and supporting local businesses.

    "Heritage and Tourism Month is about accessibility and inclusivity. With our Local is Lekker – the Heritage Edition special and our Castle Heritage Braai Day on Table Mountain (24 September 2025), we are creating opportunities for South Africans to engage with the province’s tourism offerings," Parker says.

    Heritage and Tourism Month events at Table Mountain include:

    • Local is Lekker – Heritage Edition: Offers accessible ticket options for South Africans throughout September.
    •Cast e Heritage Braai Day (24 September): Visitors who complete the listed activities at the Top Station can receive a complimentary boerewors roll and beverage. Participants must be 18 years or older to receive alcoholic drinks.

    Read more: Cape Town Tourism, tourism industry, Table Mountain Cableway, Western Cape tourism, Cape Town attractions, South Africa travel, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Rental ManagerCape Town1 Sep
    Executive Administrator/Accounts ClerkCape TownWorldwide Positions29 Aug
    Travel Account ManagerCape TownGVI19 Aug
    Financial AccountantCape TownTwo Oceans Aquarium Trust15 Aug
    Sales Enrolment ManagerCape TownGVI7 Aug
    More jobs
    Legal
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz