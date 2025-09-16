Table Mountain summit gets new yellow New7Wonders frame

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) unveiled a yellow New7Wonders of Nature frame at the summit of Table Mountain as part of Heritage and Tourism Month activities. The frame replaces the one previously located at Cape Town Station Forecourt, restoring the total number of frames across the city to seven.

Source: Supplied

The frames were introduced after Table Mountain was named one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature in 2011. A World Design Capital 2014 project led to the installation of seven yellow photoframes around Cape Town, providing locations for photographs with Table Mountain in the background.

"This New7Wonders of Nature frame is more than just a structure; it’s a marker of Table Mountain’s place in our history and in our hearts. It gives visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to frame Cape Town from the top of one of the New7Wonders of Nature, something you cannot experience anywhere else," says Wahida Parker, managing director of TMACC.

The new frame, located next to the Shop at the Top, is the only frame in the city that provides a framed view of Cape Town from the summit itself. Parker noted that the installation aims to support the province’s tourism sector during September.

Tourism accounts for nearly 10% of the Western Cape’s GDP, highlighting the economic role of attractions such as Table Mountain in generating jobs and supporting local businesses.

"Heritage and Tourism Month is about accessibility and inclusivity. With our Local is Lekker – the Heritage Edition special and our Castle Heritage Braai Day on Table Mountain (24 September 2025), we are creating opportunities for South Africans to engage with the province’s tourism offerings," Parker says.

Heritage and Tourism Month events at Table Mountain include:

• Local is Lekker – Heritage Edition: Offers accessible ticket options for South Africans throughout September.

•Cast e Heritage Braai Day (24 September): Visitors who complete the listed activities at the Top Station can receive a complimentary boerewors roll and beverage. Participants must be 18 years or older to receive alcoholic drinks.