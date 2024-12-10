5 years of Vibe: Celebrating a milestone anniversary with groundbreaking campaigns

“Five years in, and the Vibe is unmatched!” Vibe Experiential Agency, a Black youth-owned creative powerhouse, marks five groundbreaking years of reshaping how brands engage audiences. Known for their innovation and ability to connect culture with commerce, Vibe reflects on its journey and showcases some of its most vibrant campaigns to date.

Since launching in 2019, Vibe has delivered standout marketing solutions that blend brand strategy, creative, experiential, digital, and culinary excellence. Their dynamic, diverse team continues to push boundaries, creating culturally resonant campaigns that spark meaningful connections.

Vibe campaign highlight

Vibe Experiential Agency is all about the culture – youth culture, to be precise. At the core of their ethos is a belief in telling stories that matter, and their campaigns echo this sentiment. From inception to activation, their projects spark connections, conversations, and conversions.

In the past year alone, Vibe has delivered headline-making campaigns, each proving their ability to keep the pulse on what’s trending and what’s next:

1. Shein x Sphokuhle look-book campaign

A partnership between Shein and digital star Sphokuhle resulted in a stylish Black Friday look-book. Implemented from start to finish by Vibe and guided by growth partners Joe Public, the campaign achieved over 10 million social media views. With the campaign still ongoing, it continues to generate significant buzz and engagement.

Focused on dealership awareness, Vibe executed activations featuring test drives, interactive activities, and food and beverage options. This effort led to 102 confirmed test drives, 24 finance applications, and 15 vehicle sales, enhancing Hyundai’s brand visibility and engagement.

3. Lucky Star – the taste of home

In partnership with 27Ten Concepts, Vibe brought the iconic Lucky Star brand to life at the Zee Nation Festival. Experiences included a lounge, a kitchen serving Lucky Star-inspired street food, a wardrobe showcasing brand fashion, and a playroom with interactive games and prizes. “Food is so much more than sustenance – it’s a universal language,” said Keamogetswe Mgudlwa, Vibe’s head of culinary. “We created dishes that sparked joy, inspired creativity, and reminded audiences of the brand’s heritage.”

4. TTCX powered by TikTok

Through the Tik Tok Creative Exchange partnership, Vibe has been able to elevate content for brands across industries such as FMCG, retail and e-commerce creating content that has successfully increased brand video views, impressions, reach, and conversions. This included crafting a series of videos showcasing why Mr D is the ultimate Matchday partner for sport loving South Africans – achieving over 70 million views and over 20 million impressions. “TikTok is where culture is being created and shared,” said Charlotte Mathe, Vibe’s head of social media. “We’re excited to continue delivering campaigns that leave an indelible mark.”

A legacy of excellence

“Five years ago, we set out to change how brands tell stories in South Africa,” said co-founder and CEO, Sipho Mgudlwa. “Today, we’re celebrating our journey and the exciting future ahead.” From securing partnerships with industry giants to staying culturally relevant, Vibe continues its mission to make brands not just memorable, but meaningful.

As we look to the next five years, Vibe remains committed to championing diversity and pushing the boundaries of experiential marketing. “We’re here to lead the charge,” said chief creative officer, Hangwani Mahosi. “The future is about elevating underrepresented voices and innovating through technology.”

Join the celebration!

To celebrate this milestone, Vibe invites clients and collaborators to join the festivities online. Follow @Vibe_Experiential on IG and Vibe Experiential Agency on all other platforms for special throwbacks and behind-the-scenes content. Five years in, Vibe is still bold, fresh, and unapologetically creative – and the best is yet to come.



