    All the 2024 South African Loyalty Awards winners

    16 Sep 2024
    The 2024 South African Loyalty Awards, designed specifically to celebrate loyalty brilliance and innovation, announced the winning loyalty brands at the recent Truth International Leaders in Loyalty Summit, in Cape Town.
    Fionna Ronnie, the Industry Personality of the year with Truth’s Founder & CEO, Amanda Cromhout. Image supplied
    Fionna Ronnie, the Industry Personality of the year with Truth’s Founder & CEO, Amanda Cromhout. Image supplied

    This was the sixth year of operation of the South African Loyalty Awards, which was initiated by Truth, an international loyalty & CRM consultancy, based in South Africa.

    “The 2024 South African Loyalty Awards have highlighted once again that the South African loyalty industry is thriving in world-class innovation and excellence, driving loyalty performance which most definitely exceeds global standards! What continues year after year is how our leading loyalty brands are truly helping South Africans in difficult times and their daily struggle to survive financially. The loyalty rewards help consumers meet monthly expenditures,” says Amanda Cromhout, judging chair of the South African Loyalty Awards and CEO/founder of Truth.

    “I have the honour of judging loyalty awards in the Asia Pacific Loyalty Awards and The International Loyalty Awards, which offer a solid benchmark for our review of the South African market versus the rest of the world. It is for this reason that I can confidently say that South Africa yields some of the world’s most respectable loyalty brands, with world-class results and customer experiences.

    In total, there are 24 categories where entries have been evaluated through a robust judging process by a well-established judging committee, made up of 14 loyalty and CRM professionals from South Africa and across the globe.

    The headline awards “Best Programme of the Year” are awarded to major industry sector leaders across retail, financial services, restaurant/QSR, travel, fuel, telco and leisure programmes in their sector.

    The awards also announce “Best Partnership Programme”, “Best Newcomer”, “Best Relaunched Programme” and “Best Long-term Programme”, the latter of which announces the overall best and most established programme in South Africa.

    Headline awards for “Best Programme of the Year” were awarded to:

    • Best Overall Long-term Loyalty Programme: FNB eBucks

    • Best Loyalty Programme: Retail – The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings

    • Best Loyalty Programme: Financial Services – FNB eBucks

    • Best Loyalty Programme: Restaurant/QSR – Spur Family Card

    • Best Loyalty Programme: Travel/hospitality – Legacy Lifestyle

    • Best Loyalty Programme: Fuel – Shell V+

    • Best Loyalty Programme: Telco – Vodacom Vodabucks

    • Best Loyalty Programme: Entertainment/leisure – DStv Rewards

    • Best Partnership Programme of the year – FNB eBucks

    • Best Programme of the Year: Newcomer – The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings Plus

    • Best Programme of the Year: Relaunched – Africanbank Audacious Rewards

    In addition, other distinct loyalty awards were also presented to recognise loyalty excellence across innovation in technology, community loyalty campaigns, supporting agencies and best loyalty marketing campaign, to name a few.

    There is no question that one brand dominated the awards in 2024, as it did also in 2023. FNB eBucks was awarded a total of five awards in various categories.

    The South African judging committee also honours individuals and loyalty team leadership.

    Fionna Ronnie, head of Customer and Loyalty at TFG Rewards, is recognised as the “Loyalty Personality of the Year” for South Africa for her ongoing approach, leadership and results in the industry.

    The judges also honoured the Discovery Vitality team with “Best Loyalty Team of the Year” in recognition of its outstanding achievement across multiple markets, in creating a programme which changes customer behaviour for within its shared-value model.

    The 2025 Loyalty Awards dates have been set with entries opening on 17 February 2025 and closing on 16 May 2025. Winners of the seventh South African Loyalty Awards will be announced in September 2025.

