Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Wine & RosesJockey South AfricaLGDNA Brand ArchitectsDaily MaverickRogerwilcoHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyProvantageProduct of the Year South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bos Tea and Honest Chocolate launch limited-edition rooibos chocolate

    16 Sep 2024
    16 Sep 2024
    Proudly South African brands, Bos Tea and Honest Chocolate have come together to create a limited-edition Bos Chai flavoured rooibos chocolate.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Bos, well known for its vibrant and iconic packaging, led the design of the bold and bright wrapper.

    "The illustration of the lion in the slab design symbolises the courage and pride rooted in our South African heritage. The colourful mane is a reminder that our Rainbow Nation is what makes South Africa unique and wonderful", explains Tyla Vermeulen, senior graphic designer at Bos.

    "I really enjoyed exploring with illustration during this project and showcasing our South African energy through colour."

    The blue wrapper also links to Bos’s Chai Flavoured Rooibos tea, which was the key flavour inspiration for this chocolate, as explained by Michael de Klerk, co-founder and director at Honest Chocolate.

    "After tasting the BOS tea range, BOS’s Chai Flavoured Rooibos tea was the most inspiring. For this Limited Edition, we combined a mix of cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and a sneaky touch of cayenne pepper. The base of the chocolate is our vegan 54% mylk chocolate made with oats and we added Bos’s organic rooibos extract to compliment the deep aromatic chai flavours. This gave us the elegant, yet punchy profile we were looking to achieve while highlighting the premium ingredients,” says de Klerk.

    The limited-edition rooibos chocolate is available at the Bos Online store, the Honest Chocolate online store, as well as at the Honest Chocolate Café in Wale Street, Cape Town.

    Giving back during Heritage Month

    In the spirit of Heritage Month, Bos and Honest Chocolate have partnered with Red Cross Society. Together, we will host the Heritage Hope Food Drive at the Honest Chocolate Café in Cape Town from the 24-29 September.

    This initiative encourages South Africans to give back to the community by donating non-perishable food items. Everyone is welcome to drop by the Honest Chocolate Café to make an impact together and enjoy some delicious chocolate.

    Read more: Michael de Klerk, Honest Chocolate
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz