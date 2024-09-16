Bos Tea and Honest Chocolate launch limited-edition rooibos chocolate

Proudly South African brands, Bos Tea and Honest Chocolate have come together to create a limited-edition Bos Chai flavoured rooibos chocolate.

Image supplied

Bos, well known for its vibrant and iconic packaging, led the design of the bold and bright wrapper.

"The illustration of the lion in the slab design symbolises the courage and pride rooted in our South African heritage. The colourful mane is a reminder that our Rainbow Nation is what makes South Africa unique and wonderful", explains Tyla Vermeulen, senior graphic designer at Bos.

"I really enjoyed exploring with illustration during this project and showcasing our South African energy through colour."

The blue wrapper also links to Bos’s Chai Flavoured Rooibos tea, which was the key flavour inspiration for this chocolate, as explained by Michael de Klerk, co-founder and director at Honest Chocolate.

"After tasting the BOS tea range, BOS’s Chai Flavoured Rooibos tea was the most inspiring. For this Limited Edition, we combined a mix of cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and a sneaky touch of cayenne pepper. The base of the chocolate is our vegan 54% mylk chocolate made with oats and we added Bos’s organic rooibos extract to compliment the deep aromatic chai flavours. This gave us the elegant, yet punchy profile we were looking to achieve while highlighting the premium ingredients,” says de Klerk.



The limited-edition rooibos chocolate is available at the Bos Online store, the Honest Chocolate online store, as well as at the Honest Chocolate Café in Wale Street, Cape Town.

Giving back during Heritage Month

In the spirit of Heritage Month, Bos and Honest Chocolate have partnered with Red Cross Society. Together, we will host the Heritage Hope Food Drive at the Honest Chocolate Café in Cape Town from the 24-29 September.

This initiative encourages South Africans to give back to the community by donating non-perishable food items. Everyone is welcome to drop by the Honest Chocolate Café to make an impact together and enjoy some delicious chocolate.