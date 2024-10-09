From Amazon to Massmart: discover #BlackFriday2024 deals in South Africa

With Black Friday, one of the most important events on the South African retail calendar, just around the corner, retailers are facing the annual challenge of balancing high demand with customer satisfaction. This year, as economic pressures intensify, South African shoppers are more discerning, seeking not just deals, but real value.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers and brands stretched Black Friday throughout November to avoid crowds in stores and ease the pressure on already strained supply chains.

The trend continues this year as cash-strapped consumers are expected to stretch their rands even further as the cost of living rises.

Here's what shoppers can expect from the retail brands:

Amazon.co.za

Amazon.co.za has launched its Black Friday Sale store where customers can shop thousands of amazing deals anywhere, anytime during November with the Amazon App or online through their mobile or desktop browser.

Having stared on Friday, 1 November through Black Friday on 29 November and Cyber Monday on 2 December, with some deals on offer for only 24 hours, Amazon will release thousands of deals with deep discounts and low prices, with free delivery on items shipped by Amazon.

From gadgets and electronics, to much-loved kids toys, must-have home and kitchen items, and beauty favourites, customers will find a wide selection of deals from top international brands like Apple, Sony and Garnier as well as local brands like Defy, Mellerware, and Swiitch Beauty, to further support South African businesses.

“At Amazon, we believe joy is shared and that’s why we provide value to our customers over more than simply one day in the year. As this is the first year we will be participating in Black Friday, we have worked hard to listen to and learn from our South African customers. We have seen a growing trend of customers doing their holiday gift shopping early to get ahead of the year-end rush. We’ve launched an Early Black Friday store for the month of November to make sure our customers get the opportunity to shop even better deals every day,” said Robert Koen, MD Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

Visit www.amazon.co.za/blackfriday to view all the deals.

Massmart’s Game, Makro, Builders and Jumbo Cash & Carry

After positive feedback from consumers last year, Massmart’s Game, Makro and Builders stores are once again offering month-long Black Friday promotions this year.

According to Andrew Stein, Massmart’s vice president of group marketing, customers are clear about their expectations for authentic value, and Massmart is prepared to deliver.

"Game, Makro, Builders, and Jumbo Cash & Carry are responding to clear customer demand for more authentic deals and extended shopping opportunities. In a year fraught with financial pressure, our Black Friday promotions will offer customers the opportunity to access deep discounts on a wide range of products that are relevant to their specific needs.”

Weekly deals from Massmart trading brands will be available on the following dates:

Game 29 October – 11 November 12 November – 25 November 25 November – 2 December Makro 27 October – 3 November 4 November – 10 November 11 November – 17 November 18 November – 24 November 25 November – 1 December Builders 4 November – 10 November 11 November – 17 November 18 November – 24 November 25 November – 1 December Cash & Carry Food 28 November – 1 December Cash & Carry Liquor 21 November – 1 December

All Game, Makro and Builders deals will be available online and in-store while stocks last. Jumbo Cash & Carry deals will be available in-store.

View the weekly deals from Makro, Game and Builders.

Takealot

Takealot is reportedly one of the first local retailers to bring what was once only a US shopping event to South Africa in 2012.

The online retailer will once again be running its main Black Friday deals under the Blue Dot Sale, which will kick off just after midnight on Friday, 29 November 2024.

Takealot said shoppers can expect deep discounts throughout the Blue Dot weekend, followed by more deals on Cyber Monday and Takealot Tuesday. The store will be adding new offers every day.

However, there will once again be select discount offers throughout November in the countdown to the main sale, including Early Access deals in the week leading up the Blue Dot sale.

View the Blue Dot Sale Countdown Deals

This list will be updated as more plans are announced.