Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Customer Service (UK Company) Work from Home Work From Home
- Finance Manager Cape Town
- Assistant Store Manager Cape Town
- Retail Store Manager Pretoria
- Store Manager Port Elizabeth
- Country Head - FMCG: Food and Consumables Johannesburg
- Customer Service Team Manager - UK Market Work From Home
- Recruitment Consultant Work From Home
- Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
- Assistant Store Manager - Retail store Johannesburg
Heineken Green Zones transforms Durban’s Sisonke City Farm into a sustainable community oasis
Originally a community-led project initiated during the Covid-19 lockdown, Sisonke City Farm has blossomed from humble beginnings into a thriving urban farm. With HGZ support, the farm now features enhanced infrastructure such as a nursery, a water catchment system, and an amphitheatre for community workshops and events. This green zone also includes biodiversity gardens with indigenous plants and fruit trees, enhancing food security and sustainable agricultural practices for the community.
Empowering local communities through sustainable urban agriculture
The Sisonke City Farm green zone does more than green the landscape - it builds community pride and offers hands-on ecological education. Through a closed-loop system that composts local food waste to support new growth, the green zone exemplifies Heineken’s circular economy principles and directly benefits local hotels and restaurants. This sustainable approach aligns with the beer’s commitment to environmental resilience, bringing lasting value to Durban’s communities.
Turning glass into grass: Heineken’s returnable STAR Bottle and Waste2Wear campaigns
A pivotal element of the HGZ project is Heineken’s broader mission to reduce single-use glass waste and foster a circular economy. This year, Heineken introduced the returnable 650ml STAR bottle, a key innovation aimed at replacing single-use glass and curbing glass waste across South Africa. Beyond this, Heineken has also launched its Waste2Wear initiative, which transforms collected glass waste into iconic jewellery and homeware pieces—cult items for eco-conscious consumers. These unique creations symbolise the HGZ philosophy of turning waste into beauty and ensuring fields are green with grass, not glass.
“This green zone at Sisonke City Farm exemplifies our commitment to making fields green with grass, not glass,” said Bhavna Mistry, senior brand manager for Heineken. “By working with the local community to transform this area, we’re creating a space that replaces waste with natural beauty and brings new life to what was once overlooked. Through sustainable initiatives like our returnable STAR bottle and Waste2Wear products, we’re helping reduce single-use glass and showing how environmental stewardship can empower communities to thrive. We’re proud to support Sisonke City Farm in building a sustainable, resilient future for all.”
A community-centred approach to Urban Greening
The Sisonke City Farm green zone reflects HGZ’s dedication to a community-first approach. Local residents have actively participated in the design and construction process, fostering ownership and pride that will sustain the green zone for years to come. By employing local labour and providing hands-on training, the brands have empowered community members to take on a stewardship role, ensuring this green space remains a vibrant, well-maintained asset.
“The Heineken Green Zone at Sisonke City Farm highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration towards a more, just, equitable, and regenerative South Africa” said Chris Nash, Urban Greening project manager for HGZ. “Celebrating local champions, supporting and elevating exemplary demonstrations of positive action and grit, even in the hardest conditions, is Ubuntu in action.”
A vision for sustainable urban development
The green zone at Sisonke City Farm sets a new standard for community-centred urban greening in Durban. This site not only enhances the natural landscape but also serves as an educational and sustainable model for other communities across South Africa, in line with a vision for a cleaner, greener future. By partnering with local communities, the beer brand is ensuring that fields across South Africa stay green with grass, not glass.
- Heineken Green Zones transforms Durban’s Sisonke City Farm into a sustainable community oasis25 Nov 14:25
- Big Comedy brought to you by Big Concerts and Powered by Savanna Premium Cider22 Nov 14:36
- Step inside Heineken House15 Nov 14:53
- Heineken Beverages empowers tavern owners with business skills training13 Nov 10:50
- Hunter’s Premium Cider refreshes summer with the soundtrack of uk'fosta01 Nov 13:08