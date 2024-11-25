Heineken Green Zones transforms Durban’s Sisonke City Farm into a sustainable community oasis

In a significant step toward sustainable urban transformation, Heineken and the Greenpop Foundation are thrilled to announce the launch of a new green zone at Sisonke City Farm in Durban. Marking the Durban debut of the Heineken Green Zones (HGZ) project, this green zone is dedicated to creating eco-friendly, accessible spaces in under-resourced communities across South Africa. This initiative forms a key part of Heineken's global “Brew a Better World” commitment, focusing on empowering communities, promoting environmental health, and ensuring “fields green with grass, not glass” throughout South Africa.

Originally a community-led project initiated during the Covid-19 lockdown, Sisonke City Farm has blossomed from humble beginnings into a thriving urban farm. With HGZ support, the farm now features enhanced infrastructure such as a nursery, a water catchment system, and an amphitheatre for community workshops and events. This green zone also includes biodiversity gardens with indigenous plants and fruit trees, enhancing food security and sustainable agricultural practices for the community.

Empowering local communities through sustainable urban agriculture

The Sisonke City Farm green zone does more than green the landscape - it builds community pride and offers hands-on ecological education. Through a closed-loop system that composts local food waste to support new growth, the green zone exemplifies Heineken’s circular economy principles and directly benefits local hotels and restaurants. This sustainable approach aligns with the beer’s commitment to environmental resilience, bringing lasting value to Durban’s communities.

Turning glass into grass: Heineken’s returnable STAR Bottle and Waste2Wear campaigns

A pivotal element of the HGZ project is Heineken’s broader mission to reduce single-use glass waste and foster a circular economy. This year, Heineken introduced the returnable 650ml STAR bottle, a key innovation aimed at replacing single-use glass and curbing glass waste across South Africa. Beyond this, Heineken has also launched its Waste2Wear initiative, which transforms collected glass waste into iconic jewellery and homeware pieces—cult items for eco-conscious consumers. These unique creations symbolise the HGZ philosophy of turning waste into beauty and ensuring fields are green with grass, not glass.

“This green zone at Sisonke City Farm exemplifies our commitment to making fields green with grass, not glass,” said Bhavna Mistry, senior brand manager for Heineken. “By working with the local community to transform this area, we’re creating a space that replaces waste with natural beauty and brings new life to what was once overlooked. Through sustainable initiatives like our returnable STAR bottle and Waste2Wear products, we’re helping reduce single-use glass and showing how environmental stewardship can empower communities to thrive. We’re proud to support Sisonke City Farm in building a sustainable, resilient future for all.”

A community-centred approach to Urban Greening

The Sisonke City Farm green zone reflects HGZ’s dedication to a community-first approach. Local residents have actively participated in the design and construction process, fostering ownership and pride that will sustain the green zone for years to come. By employing local labour and providing hands-on training, the brands have empowered community members to take on a stewardship role, ensuring this green space remains a vibrant, well-maintained asset.

“The Heineken Green Zone at Sisonke City Farm highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration towards a more, just, equitable, and regenerative South Africa” said Chris Nash, Urban Greening project manager for HGZ. “Celebrating local champions, supporting and elevating exemplary demonstrations of positive action and grit, even in the hardest conditions, is Ubuntu in action.”

A vision for sustainable urban development

The green zone at Sisonke City Farm sets a new standard for community-centred urban greening in Durban. This site not only enhances the natural landscape but also serves as an educational and sustainable model for other communities across South Africa, in line with a vision for a cleaner, greener future. By partnering with local communities, the beer brand is ensuring that fields across South Africa stay green with grass, not glass.