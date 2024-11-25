Packaging innovations seal the deal in South Africa’s bottled water market

Both globally and locally, the bottled water market has seen significant innovation in packaging designs, driven by consumer preferences for convenience, sustainability, and enhanced functionality. This shift is part of a broader trend, with demand for user-friendly packaging surging as health-conscious individuals prioritise hydration on-the-go. Consequently, companies are increasingly adapting their product packaging to meet these evolving consumer needs, resulting in the introduction of an array of innovative packaging designs, such as tethered bottle caps.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Bottled Water Industry Landscape Report 2024 carefully uncovers the global and local bottled water market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African bottled water industry environment and its future.

In 2024, the global bottled water market is expected to reach an estimated value of approximately $360.0bn. Furthermore, the market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, to reach a value of approximately $430.0bn in 2029, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Statista Graphics by Insight Survey

In terms of the South African market, the local bottled water market increased by 44.6% from 2018 to 2023, and at a CAGR of 7.6%, over the same period. Moreover, the market is predicted to grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the 2024 to 2028 forecast period.

The current and expected growth of the global bottled water market can be attributed, in part, to the introduction of more eco- and user-friendly bottle packaging solutions. This has resulted in global players like Highland Spring and Gatorade Water, launching more innovative designs to meet this growing demand.

More specifically, Highland Spring, a Scottish water brand, announced its expansion into the flavoured still water market, with the launch of its new still water sugar-free range in the United Kingdom (UK).

In particular, this new range features bottles with attached caps, specifically designed to ensure fewer caps are discarded or lost.

Furthermore, Gatorade launched its first unflavoured water throughout the United States (US), called Gatorade Water, marking the brand’s expansion into the bottled water market. The product is available in 1 litre bottles and 700ml bottles with a sports cap, making it convenient for on-the-go hydration and active-use.

This trend of innovative and sustainable packaging has also gained traction in the local market, with South African players introducing innovative bottled water packaging aimed at providing consumers with more convenient, eco- and user-friendly designs.

For example, aQuellé introduced tethered caps on its 500ml Still Natural Spring Water Bottles, a first in South Africa. Designed to combat plastic pollution, the cap remains securely attached to the bottle, even after opening, with this simple yet effective solution also assisting in reducing litter, safeguarding the environment, and simplifying the recycling process.

In addition, the company also introduced a new range of still, natural spring water called ‘Splash’. The range is positioned as a smart alternative to sugary drinks for children, with a spill-proof cap, which effectively prevents leaks when the bottle is shaken or turned upside down, making it ideal for lunch boxes and road trips.

As a further illustration, Polyoak Packaging, a leader in food and beverage packaging and a founding member of the South African Plastics Pact, introduced tethered closures for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to address the problem of litter from small plastic items. These closures remain attached to the bottle after opening, thereby reducing litter and enhancing recycling efforts.

Similarly, Designer Water, a local manufacturer of alkaline bottled water products, recently launched tethered caps for its alkaline bottled water range. According to Designer Water, this new design minimises the possibility of the caps being discarded, thereby aiming to prevent plastic litter.

