Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Promotions and Activations Project Coordinator Cape Town
- Event and Activation Setup Manager Johannesburg
Lipton kicks off summer in style with sizzling Play for Summer campaign
The brand hosted the ultimate summer party with the likes of multi-award winning content creator Nadia Jafta and Expresso presenter Carrissa Cupido making stylish appearances. Manzi Nte Hitmaker Masterpiece YVK, Award-winning choreographer and TV personality Hope Ramafalo, Tik Tok Comedian Gift Manando and content creator Simphiwe Funwa were also in attendance having teamed up with the brand to give away weekly prizes and the ultimate grand prize of an Audi A3 Sportback in the Lipton Play for Summer competition.
Speaking on the campaign, Lipton’s brand manager, Nompumelelo Zwane commented: “Summer is one of those special times in the year where South Africans come alive and friends and family will be coming together, embracing the sunshine. This campaign aims to connect with those fun and playful consumers and reward them for their support with the ultimate summer of giveaways. I want to encourage our consumers to enter and get a taste of sunshine”.
To enter the Lipton Play for Summer competition, all you have to do is buy any 200ml, 300ml or 500ml Lipton Ice Tea product, scan the QR code, and enter your details at www.winwithlipton.co.za to stand a stand a chance to win weekly prizes, or a brand new Audi A3 Sportback.
Ts and Cs apply, competition closes on Monday 9 December 2024.
- Lipton kicks off summer in style with sizzling Play for Summer campaign05 Dec 12:19
- Lipton celebrates the ultimate summer of giveaways26 Nov 11:05
- Doritos unleashes fearlessly flavourful new Grilled BBQ Flavour in collaboration with bold faces and events09 Sep 15:11
- Athi-Patra Ruga will open his solo exhibition 'Amadoda on the Verge…[1835-2025]' at BKhz Gallery29 Aug 11:27
- Celebrating Women's Month: The #SkinRenewalDifference in aesthetic care27 Aug 13:05