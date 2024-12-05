Lipton kicks off summer in style with sizzling Play for Summer campaign

It’s summertime and South Africans are ready to let their hair down and embrace the warmer months. One of the top Ice Tea brands in the world, Lipton Ice Tea is celebrating the ultimate Summer of Giveaways in grand style! The brand hosted the first ever Lipton Play for Summer social in Cape Town, an exclusive rooftop pop-up event attended by celebs, influencers, content creators and tastemakers. This was hosted in celebration of their Lipton Play for Summer campaign which has surprised and delighted consumers across the country with sizzling pieces of influencer led content and pop-up events in Johannesburg, Cape Town and in stores across the country.

The brand hosted the ultimate summer party with the likes of multi-award winning content creator Nadia Jafta and Expresso presenter Carrissa Cupido making stylish appearances. Manzi Nte Hitmaker Masterpiece YVK, Award-winning choreographer and TV personality Hope Ramafalo, Tik Tok Comedian Gift Manando and content creator Simphiwe Funwa were also in attendance having teamed up with the brand to give away weekly prizes and the ultimate grand prize of an Audi A3 Sportback in the Lipton Play for Summer competition.

Manzi Nte Hitmaker Masterpiece YVK Award-winning choreographer and TV personality, Hope Ramafalo Content creator, Simphiwe Funwa TikTok comedian, Gift Manando

Speaking on the campaign, Lipton’s brand manager, Nompumelelo Zwane commented: “Summer is one of those special times in the year where South Africans come alive and friends and family will be coming together, embracing the sunshine. This campaign aims to connect with those fun and playful consumers and reward them for their support with the ultimate summer of giveaways. I want to encourage our consumers to enter and get a taste of sunshine”.

Multi award winning content creator, Nadia Jafta Expresso presenter, Carrissa Cupido Content creator, Aneeqah Fataar Models Ezra Kofi, Griiffen Jenniker and Kato Alexander

To enter the Lipton Play for Summer competition, all you have to do is buy any 200ml, 300ml or 500ml Lipton Ice Tea product, scan the QR code, and enter your details at www.winwithlipton.co.za to stand a stand a chance to win weekly prizes, or a brand new Audi A3 Sportback.

Ts and Cs apply, competition closes on Monday 9 December 2024.



