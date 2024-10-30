BBDO Germany's 6 minute brand film for Lidl's global holiday campaign

Lidl's global holiday campaign was created by BBDO Germany and its chief creative officer, South African-born Jonathan Deeb and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper.

The brand film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper.

Set around the theme of wishes coming true, it positions one of the largest retailers in Europe as the partner for a magical Christmas for customers in 30 countries.

“We are thrilled that this year's holiday campaign for Lidl attracted an extraordinary talent like Tom Hooper,” says Deeb.

“This partnership reflects the creative ambition of both BBDO and Lidl to deliver a story that touches hearts worldwide.

“Beyond the emotional storytelling, this campaign aims to make a tangible impact, supporting local CSR efforts in 30 countries,” he adds.

The brand narrative starting with Tom Hooper's visual feast that runs over six minutes is a truly omnichannel campaign strategically leading to hundreds of adaptable assets ranging from offer-driven films, through social assets and in-store materials.

This marks Lidl's largest Christmas campaign to date, produced in collaboration with BWGTBLD, Frame Store, Sound Tree, 750mph, Fridge, and Paul Schwabe.

Simon Usifo, CEO of BBDO Germany, adds, “Lidl's incredible brand power shines through in this campaign, capturing the importance of togetherness, the spirit of giving, and the strength of community. It's a truly authentic reflection of what makes Lidl a beloved part of the holiday season.”

Campaign Credits

Client: Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG

Lidl global marketing team: Martin Alles, Jette Mammel, Elena Akinsina, Cosima Tuma, Sascha Schneeweiß, Sammy Bohneberg, Loredana Alina Alexa

Agency: BBDO Germany

Creative: Frank Hahn CCO, Jonathan Deeb CCO, Niall Cruickshank-Sutton CD, Maciek Kozina CD, Sebastian Steller CD, Petronella Moritz AD, Martim Braz CW, Daria Witte CW, Virgie Cheong AD, Harry Goldie AD, Mason Vance AD, Hande Matban CW, Daryl Berndt CW, Shivani Shah AD

Account management: Eva Moj CSD, Anna Berg AD, Julia Hanke SAM, Mai Vo AM, Vincent Gielessen AE Strategy: Olivier Semidei, Helena Sommer, Miljan Djokic

Producer: Tim Greven EP, Alexander Geier EP, Bianca Raedler PP, Alexander Rauzin

Production: BWGTBLD GmbH

Director: Tom Hooper

DOP: Alex Barber

Post-production: Paul Schwabe Digital Production GmbH; Johannes Wetzel, Björn Schultz, Nienke Klöffer, Johannes Wetzel.