    Thandiswa Mazwai partners with Castle Milk Stout to celebrate Sankofa

    25 Jul 2024
    Thandiswa Mazwai graced the stage at the Artscape Theatre on Saturday, 20 July 2024 to celebrate her latest album Sankofa and the 20th anniversary of her debut solo album Zabalaza.
    Image supplied
    South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai graced the stage at the Artscape Theatre on Saturday, 20 July 2024 This eagerly anticipated event, in partnership with Castle Milk Stout, marked a significant milestone in Mazwai's illustrious career, celebrating both her latest album Sankofa and the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut solo album Zabalaza.

    The performance was part of Mazwai's promotional tour for Sankofa released in May 2024. The album, whose title means "to go back and fetch what's been left behind" in Ghana's Twi language, resonated deeply with Castle Milk Stout's brand mission of preserving and celebrating cultural heritage.

    This aligned seamlessly with the brand's successful campaigns like Get It Back and Last Stories of Culture, which aim to reconnect South Africans with their roots and traditions.

    Image supplied
    Khwezi Vika, marketing manager at Castle Milk Stout, expressed the brand's enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Our partnership with Thandiswa Mazwai for this landmark performance embodied Castle Milk Stout's mission of celebrating and nurturing South African cultural identity. Thandiswa's journey from Zabalaza to Sankofa mirrored our brand's commitment to honoring our roots while embracing progress, which is at the heart of our brand purpose, our brand purpose being “we exist to inspire Africans to rediscover our African traditions and values in a modern world”

    The evening's repertoire was a musical feast, featuring new tracks from alongside beloved classics from Zabalaza. Fans were treated to the recently released single Kulungile which featured acclaimed jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini. The performance not only showcased Mazwai's vocal prowess but also highlighted her collaboration with notable producers including Meshell Ndegeocello, Chris Bruce, and Tendai Shoko.

    Prior to the event, Mazwai shared her excitement about the performance: "I am thrilled to share this new music with my fans. It's a privilege to still be doing what I love after 30 years in this industry. We promise a show full of love and celebration, honoring both where we've been and where we're going."

    "This performance was more than just a concert; it was a cultural moment that celebrated the richness of South African music," Vika concluded. "We invited music lovers to join us in savoring the depth and beauty of Thandiswa's extraordinary talent. This event exemplified Castle Milk Stout's dedication to elevating South African arts and culture as key elements of our shared heritage."

