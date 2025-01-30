Lifestyle Food & Wine
    Castle Lager and Play Braamfontein partner to reopen Kitchener’s Carvery Bar

    30 Jan 2025
    30 Jan 2025
    Kitchener’s Carvery Bar, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, has reopened its doors in a partnership between Castle Lager and Play Braamfontein.
    image supplied
    image supplied

    The recent relaunch marked the start of a new chapter for Braamfontein’s nightlife and urban landscape.

    The event celebrated the bar’s rich history while showcasing bold new design elements that reflect Castle Lager’s purpose of fostering meaningful connections. From carefully restored interiors to a curated menu and music lineup, every detail spoke to Kitchener’s transformation into a space that embodies the best of Johannesburg’s culture, creativity, and vibrancy.

    “Kitchener’s has always been at the heart of Johannesburg’s social life,” said Adam Levy, CEO and founder of Play Braamfontein.

    “Our partnership with Castle Lager has given us the opportunity to reimagine this iconic space while staying true to its roots. We’ve created a place where people can gather, celebrate, and experience the vibrant spirit of Braamfontein in a whole new way.”

    The occasion aslo highlighted the rejuvenation of Braamfontein as a hub of culture and connection.

    The relaunch also featured the unveiling of Castle Lager’s updated packaging — a design that blends the brand’s 130-year legacy with a sleek, contemporary look. The new design, which prominently displays Castle Lager’s quality credentials, was well-received by guests who praised its timeless yet modern appeal.

    As a brand that is invested in the spirit of friendship it was a natural progression for Castle Lager to embark on this journey.

    “Kitchener’s is more than just a bar—it’s a space where memories are made and stories are shared,” said, Thomas Lawrence, brand director of Castle Lager.

    “Castle Lager has always been a beer about creating connections and celebrating the things that bring South Africans together around the things that they love. This relaunch is a testament to our commitment to fostering those shared moments in places that truly matter. We want to continue fostering and facilitating bonds of friendship, belonging and good times.”

    With its revitalised design and carefully curated offerings, Kitchener’s Carvery Bar is poised to become a cornerstone of Braamfontein’s social and cultural scene once again.

