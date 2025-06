Bokeh Karaoke Bar opens second venue in Cape Town

Bokeh Karaoke Bar & Lounge has opened its second home in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town and brings the same signature mix of sophisticated and curated chaos, conviviality, and unapologetic joy that’s made the brand one of Cape Town’s most loved nightlife names.

Image supplied

“We’ve been incredibly lucky to have had such loyal support from our Sea Point community,” says Adrian Lazarus, founder of Bokeh and creative director of Bokeh Creative Studio.

“This second venue has been a long time coming. Claremont is creative, social, and constantly evolving, and we’re thrilled to bring Bokeh’s atmosphere to a whole new neighbourhood.”





Bokeh Karaoke Claremont brings a new rhythm to the Southern Suburbs, opening from lunch and evolving into full-blown singalongs by nightfall. The menu offers bold, flavour-packed small plates and cocktails. Whether you're arriving for a midweek lunch, an early evening catch-up, or a late-night celebration, the mood builds with one chorus, one cocktail, one unexpected duet at a time.

Bokeh Karaoke Bar & Lounge Claremont is located at 11 Warwick Street, Claremont, Cape Town,