Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Junior Graphics Designer Sandton
- Group Account Director - 2 Months Sandton
- Graphic Artist Johannesburg
- Junior Art Director Cape Town
- MW Copywriter Cape Town
- Senior Account Manager - TTL Agency Johannesburg
- Multimedia Designer - 2 Months Sandton
- Senior Account Manager - Shopper Marketing Specialist Sandton
- Human Relations Lead Cape Town
- Mid-Senior Art Director Johannesburg
Chicken Licken reminds South Africans that ‘It’s the Little Things that Satisfy Us Most’
The Super Slider® Mix 4 offers a gratifying variety with two Original Super Slyders®, one Chilli Super Slyder®, and one Cheese Super Slyder®. This combination offers the perfect balance of flavours and textures, delivering a surprisingly filling meal in four ‘little’ sliders.
At the heart of this new campaign is a simple but powerful insight: ‘It’s the little things that satisfy us most.’ In a series of captivating films, the campaign taps into a tiny, quintessential moments of personal triumph based on human truth, and amplifying them to dramatise the immense feeling of satisfaction that it brings.
"This campaign is unlike anything we’ve done before," says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. "To keep growing a brand as iconic as Chicken Licken, we have to constantly reinvent how we connect with our consumers. This campaign does exactly that - by tapping into an undeniable truth that South Africans can relate to, and then zooming in on those tiny, perfect moments of satisfaction."
Directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films, the series of films brings to life quirky, relatable stories: from a late-night office worker finding a clever way to deal with paperwork, to a woman’s triumphant moment during a quiz show, and even a tense showdown with a claw machine. Each of these moments represents the ultimate feeling of satisfaction—the same feeling you get from eating a Super Slider® Mix 4.
Adding to the film’s creative edge is a bold and unexpected track, composed by Pressure Cooker, that heightens the tension and emotion of the storytelling.
In the coming weeks, the Super Slider® Mix 4 campaign will be promoted across social media, radio, and outdoor advertising, reminding Chicken Licken fans everywhere that when it comes to satisfaction, it truly is the little things that satisfy us most.
View the ads:
Credits:
|Agency and city
|Group integrated chief creative officer
|Pepe Marais
|Chief creative officer
|Xolisa Dyeshana
|Integrated executive creative director
|Assaf Levy
|Integrated creative director
|Michelle Mckenna
|Integrated creative director
|Alexa Craner
|Integrated group account director
|Kelly Bardon
|Integrated account director
|Sonwabile Mkize
|Head of Television & Radio
|Diane Cole
|Production info
|Production company & city
|Romance Films / Cape Town
|Director
|Greg Gray
|Executive producer
|Helena Woodfine
|Line producer
|Shannon McDougall
|Director of Photography
|Adam Bentel
|Production art director
|Wendy Fredriksson
|Stylist | costume design
|Bridget Baker
|Head of Research
|Maghiel Van Dorssen
|Post production info
|Editor
|Ricky Boyd
|Editing company
|Deliverance
|Visual effects person
|Jean Du Plessis
|Vfx company
|Chocolate Tribe
|Music studio
|Pressure Cooker Studios
|Music supervisor
|James Matthes
|Composer
|Ben Schutte
|Producer
|Chloe Ellis + Astrid Iverson
|Final mix studio
|Sterling Sound
|Sound engineer
|Lorens Persson
- Chicken Licken reminds South Africans that ‘It’s the Little Things that Satisfy Us Most’24 Oct 11:52
- Joe Public Cape Town and Uber Black unveil new campaign: ‘So good you’ll find a reason’22 Oct 11:01
- Joe Public named Agency of the Year at The Loerie Awards 202418 Oct 13:22
- Santam appoints Joe Public as new agency partner07 Oct 12:57
- Joe Public partners with European agency to drive growth through joint venture30 Sep 11:34