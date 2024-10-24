Chicken Licken reminds South Africans that ‘It’s the Little Things that Satisfy Us Most’

Chicken Licken and Joe Public are back with an exciting new twist on the iconic Super Slyders® through their latest campaign, showcasing how beloved Super Slyder® cravers can enjoy the ultimate satisfaction of the Super Slider® Mix 4.

The Super Slider® Mix 4 offers a gratifying variety with two Original Super Slyders®, one Chilli Super Slyder®, and one Cheese Super Slyder®. This combination offers the perfect balance of flavours and textures, delivering a surprisingly filling meal in four ‘little’ sliders.

At the heart of this new campaign is a simple but powerful insight: ‘It’s the little things that satisfy us most.’ In a series of captivating films, the campaign taps into a tiny, quintessential moments of personal triumph based on human truth, and amplifying them to dramatise the immense feeling of satisfaction that it brings.

"This campaign is unlike anything we’ve done before," says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. "To keep growing a brand as iconic as Chicken Licken, we have to constantly reinvent how we connect with our consumers. This campaign does exactly that - by tapping into an undeniable truth that South Africans can relate to, and then zooming in on those tiny, perfect moments of satisfaction."

Directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films, the series of films brings to life quirky, relatable stories: from a late-night office worker finding a clever way to deal with paperwork, to a woman’s triumphant moment during a quiz show, and even a tense showdown with a claw machine. Each of these moments represents the ultimate feeling of satisfaction—the same feeling you get from eating a Super Slider® Mix 4.

Adding to the film’s creative edge is a bold and unexpected track, composed by Pressure Cooker, that heightens the tension and emotion of the storytelling.

In the coming weeks, the Super Slider® Mix 4 campaign will be promoted across social media, radio, and outdoor advertising, reminding Chicken Licken fans everywhere that when it comes to satisfaction, it truly is the little things that satisfy us most.

View the ads:

Credits:

