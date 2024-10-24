Marketing & Media Advertising
    Chicken Licken reminds South Africans that ‘It’s the Little Things that Satisfy Us Most’

    Issued by Joe Public
    24 Oct 2024
    Chicken Licken and Joe Public are back with an exciting new twist on the iconic Super Slyders® through their latest campaign, showcasing how beloved Super Slyder® cravers can enjoy the ultimate satisfaction of the Super Slider® Mix 4.
    Chicken Licken reminds South Africans that &#x2018;It&#x2019;s the Little Things that Satisfy Us Most&#x2019;

    The Super Slider® Mix 4 offers a gratifying variety with two Original Super Slyders®, one Chilli Super Slyder®, and one Cheese Super Slyder®. This combination offers the perfect balance of flavours and textures, delivering a surprisingly filling meal in four ‘little’ sliders.

    At the heart of this new campaign is a simple but powerful insight: ‘It’s the little things that satisfy us most.’ In a series of captivating films, the campaign taps into a tiny, quintessential moments of personal triumph based on human truth, and amplifying them to dramatise the immense feeling of satisfaction that it brings.

    "This campaign is unlike anything we’ve done before," says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. "To keep growing a brand as iconic as Chicken Licken, we have to constantly reinvent how we connect with our consumers. This campaign does exactly that - by tapping into an undeniable truth that South Africans can relate to, and then zooming in on those tiny, perfect moments of satisfaction."

    Directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films, the series of films brings to life quirky, relatable stories: from a late-night office worker finding a clever way to deal with paperwork, to a woman’s triumphant moment during a quiz show, and even a tense showdown with a claw machine. Each of these moments represents the ultimate feeling of satisfaction—the same feeling you get from eating a Super Slider® Mix 4.

    Adding to the film’s creative edge is a bold and unexpected track, composed by Pressure Cooker, that heightens the tension and emotion of the storytelling.

    In the coming weeks, the Super Slider® Mix 4 campaign will be promoted across social media, radio, and outdoor advertising, reminding Chicken Licken fans everywhere that when it comes to satisfaction, it truly is the little things that satisfy us most.

    View the ads:

    Credits:

    Agency and city
    Group integrated chief creative officerPepe Marais
    Chief creative officerXolisa Dyeshana
    Integrated executive creative directorAssaf Levy
    Integrated creative directorMichelle Mckenna
    Integrated creative directorAlexa Craner
    Integrated group account directorKelly Bardon
    Integrated account directorSonwabile Mkize
    Head of Television & RadioDiane Cole
    Production info
    Production company & cityRomance Films / Cape Town
    DirectorGreg Gray
    Executive producerHelena Woodfine
    Line producerShannon McDougall
    Director of PhotographyAdam Bentel
    Production art directorWendy Fredriksson
    Stylist | costume designBridget Baker
    Head of ResearchMaghiel Van Dorssen
    Post production info
    EditorRicky Boyd
    Editing companyDeliverance
    Visual effects personJean Du Plessis
    Vfx companyChocolate Tribe
    Music studioPressure Cooker Studios
    Music supervisorJames Matthes
    ComposerBen Schutte
    ProducerChloe Ellis + Astrid Iverson
    Final mix studioSterling Sound
    Sound engineerLorens Persson


    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Let's do Biz