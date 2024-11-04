Request for quotations: Appointment of a service provider for the provision of recruitment services

Background of Business and Arts South Africa (Basa)

Basa is a non-profit company dedicated to fostering collaboration between the business sector and the arts in South Africa. Our mission is to create a sustainable arts ecosystem by promoting partnerships, providing resources, and supporting innovative initiatives. As we embark on a new chapter, the organisation seeks to appoint a dynamic and visionary chief executive officer (CEO) to lead it into the future.

Purpose of the RFQ

Basa invites reputable recruitment agencies to submit quotations for the executive recruitment of a CEO. The selected agency will assist in identifying and recruiting a qualified candidate who aligns with our mission and values.

Scope of work

The recruitment process must include, but is not limited to, the following:

Drafting of the CEO job profile, in consultation with Basa.



Pre-Screening of potential candidates.



Present a list of suitable candidates and obtain approval for the shortlisting processes to continue.



Detailed screening of potential shortlisted candidates, including verification of all qualifications and references.



Competency and leadership assessment.



Shortlist of three to five candidates, in consultation with Basa on the grounds of a predetermined shortlisting/selection processes/criteria and a recommendation report.



Provide technical support for the interview processes based on the minimum competence criteria and other requirements



Conduct a structured interview, together with Basa, of each shortlisted candidate.



Ensure that the evaluation system processes (i.e. the procedures, methods and scoring systems) are legally justified and can be viewed by all role players as fair and legitimate.



Conduct psychometric tests.



Conduct detailed feedback of psychometric testing.

Requirements for submission

Interested agencies must provide the following documentation:

Company profile: A brief overview of the agency, including its history, vision, and mission. Proof of previous work: Documentation evidencing the agency’s experience in executive-level recruitment, including specific examples of past successful placements. References: Three contactable references and reference letters from previous clients for verification of services provided. Tax compliance: A valid Tax Clearance Certificate or Tax Compliance Status Pin BEE certificate: Current BEE level certificate or affidavit Methodology/project process: An outline of the methodology and processes the agency will use in the recruitment process. Pricing structure: A pricing proposal, as a total percentage of the successful candidate’s first year salary. In the pricing the following must be included: Meetings and consultations with Basa, as necessary.



Selection periods with interviews and assessments.



Detailed feedback from psychometric testing.



Final report within the agreed timeframe. High-level project plan: A timeline detailing the recruitment process, including key milestones and deliverables.



Project timeline

RFQ closing date: 8 November 2024, at 12pm SAST



8 November 2024, at 12pm SAST Agency selection date: 15 November 2024



15 November 2024 Project commencement: 18 November 2024



18 November 2024 Project conclusion: 15 January 2025

Submission instructions

Please email all submissions to az.oc.asab@belenaz by the closing date. Late submissions will not be accepted. If you have any questions regarding this RFQ, please contact us at +27 11 447 2295.

Evaluation criteria

Submissions will be evaluated based on the following criteria: