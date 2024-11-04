Subscribe & Follow
Request for quotations: Appointment of a service provider for the provision of recruitment services
Background of Business and Arts South Africa (Basa)
Basa is a non-profit company dedicated to fostering collaboration between the business sector and the arts in South Africa. Our mission is to create a sustainable arts ecosystem by promoting partnerships, providing resources, and supporting innovative initiatives. As we embark on a new chapter, the organisation seeks to appoint a dynamic and visionary chief executive officer (CEO) to lead it into the future.
Purpose of the RFQ
Basa invites reputable recruitment agencies to submit quotations for the executive recruitment of a CEO. The selected agency will assist in identifying and recruiting a qualified candidate who aligns with our mission and values.
Scope of work
The recruitment process must include, but is not limited to, the following:
- Drafting of the CEO job profile, in consultation with Basa.
- Pre-Screening of potential candidates.
- Present a list of suitable candidates and obtain approval for the shortlisting processes to continue.
- Detailed screening of potential shortlisted candidates, including verification of all qualifications and references.
- Competency and leadership assessment.
- Shortlist of three to five candidates, in consultation with Basa on the grounds of a predetermined shortlisting/selection processes/criteria and a recommendation report.
- Provide technical support for the interview processes based on the minimum competence criteria and other requirements
- Conduct a structured interview, together with Basa, of each shortlisted candidate.
- Ensure that the evaluation system processes (i.e. the procedures, methods and scoring systems) are legally justified and can be viewed by all role players as fair and legitimate.
- Conduct psychometric tests.
- Conduct detailed feedback of psychometric testing.
Requirements for submission
Interested agencies must provide the following documentation:
- Company profile: A brief overview of the agency, including its history, vision, and mission.
- Proof of previous work: Documentation evidencing the agency’s experience in executive-level recruitment, including specific examples of past successful placements.
- References: Three contactable references and reference letters from previous clients for verification of services provided.
- Tax compliance: A valid Tax Clearance Certificate or Tax Compliance Status Pin
- BEE certificate: Current BEE level certificate or affidavit
- Methodology/project process: An outline of the methodology and processes the agency will use in the recruitment process.
- Pricing structure: A pricing proposal, as a total percentage of the successful candidate’s first year salary. In the pricing the following must be included:
- Meetings and consultations with Basa, as necessary.
- Selection periods with interviews and assessments.
- Detailed feedback from psychometric testing.
- Final report within the agreed timeframe.
- Meetings and consultations with Basa, as necessary.
- High-level project plan: A timeline detailing the recruitment process, including key milestones and deliverables.
Project timeline
- RFQ closing date: 8 November 2024, at 12pm SAST
- Agency selection date: 15 November 2024
- Project commencement: 18 November 2024
- Project conclusion: 15 January 2025
Submission instructions
Please email all submissions to az.oc.asab@belenaz by the closing date. Late submissions will not be accepted. If you have any questions regarding this RFQ, please contact us at +27 11 447 2295.
Evaluation criteria
Submissions will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
- Demonstrated experience in executive recruitment.
- Quality of previous work and references.
- Clarity and feasibility of the proposed methodology.
- Competitive pricing structure.
- Overall alignment with Basa's mission and values.
