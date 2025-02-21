Remembering a formidable journalist and editor, Andrew Trench

“All we have is each other.” Those were the words of Andrew Trench earlier this year, as he shared the news of his stage-four oesophageal cancer diagnosis. Trench passed away on Friday after a brave and public fight against a disease that turned his world upside down in a matter of weeks.

Tributes have poured in for the former TimesLive and News24 editor.

“Andrew was a phenomenal editor not only because he seemed to have a unique breadth of knowledge about so many things, but because he was never stingy with his knowledge.

He taught so many people, me included, how to be better editors and journalists with integrity,” said Dianne Hawker, who worked with Trench at The Times and Timeslive.

Adriaan Basson, News24 editor, said: “Andrew leaves a proud legacy of championing investigative and data journalism in South Africa. As the first investigations editor of Media24, Andrew’s team exposed the Limpopo textbook scandal and the real rogue unit inside the State Security Agency. He pioneered the use of access to information legislation to unearth government malfeasance and wasteful expenditure. As editor of News24, Trench established the first fully-fledged newsroom at South Africa’s largest digital publication. He was completely dedicated to quality journalism and never compromised on unearthing the truth. I will remember his courage and tenacity as a journalist, editor, and in his battle against cancer.

Cheri-Ann James, editor of the Daily Dispatch, said: “The Daily Dispatch newsroom is devastated at the news of Andrew’s passing. Andrew was a visionary and a trailblazer; someone who understood the need for journalism to change long before we embraced digital. His death is a loss to journalism. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Nicki Gules, News24 head of news: “Andrew was my first news editor. He was an inspiring motivator and an excellent leader. He was always in his reporters’ corner, promoting their work and having their backs. Andrew was a superb journalist with uncompromising ethics. Among the big stories he reported on was the Bisho massacre in 1992, where 29 people were shot dead by the Ciskei Defence Force. Andrew was a wonderful colleague and was always available to advise those who reported to him, even long after they had left his newsroom.”

Makhudu Sefara, the Sunday Times’ editor, said: “When I did my research for my master’s degree on media and innovation, Trench gave off much of his time and insights – a testament to his expertise and generosity. The industry is poorer without him.”

