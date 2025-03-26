Subscribe & Follow
Takealot opens doors for township entrepreneurs with new franchise programme
The regions selected to expand the franchise network include Soshanguve and Mamelodi in Pretoria, Tembisa and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, and Carletonville in Merafong.
The Franchisee Development Programme continues in the vein of the TTEI’s objective to unlock the e-commerce ecosystem across South Africa’s townships.
“We are excited to announce the launch of the recruitment of franchisees across various Gauteng townships.
“Beyond the business advantages, this initiative is about living our purpose of changing lives in South Africa for the better through e-commerce, fostering inclusive economic growth, backing local entrepreneurs, and creating long-lasting job opportunities,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group.
The criteria for applicants interested in being considered for the Franchisee Development programme includes:
- They have to be a South African citizen who currently resides in or comes from the areas where the franchisees are being recruited
- A tertiary qualification in logistics, e-commerce, or business management, or 10+ years of relevant experience in running a business
- The applicant must own and operate their own business, and be operationally involved in the day-to-day running of their entity
- Strong financial acumen and a proven track record in business
- A clear criminal record, good credit history, and strong references
Interested candidates are invited to submit applications via https://aldesplatinum.co.za/.
