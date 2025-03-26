Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedHeineken BeveragesCapital LegacyEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Entrepreneurship SMEs

    Takealot opens doors for township entrepreneurs with new franchise programme

    Takealot Group has launched the Franchisee Development Programme in Gauteng townships as part of itsTakealot Township Economy Initiative (TTEI). This initiative is designed to empower township-based SMMEs and entrepreneurs by providing franchise opportunities that integrate them into the e-commerce ecosystem.
    26 Mar 2025
    26 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The regions selected to expand the franchise network include Soshanguve and Mamelodi in Pretoria, Tembisa and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, and Carletonville in Merafong.

    The Franchisee Development Programme continues in the vein of the TTEI’s objective to unlock the e-commerce ecosystem across South Africa’s townships.

    “We are excited to announce the launch of the recruitment of franchisees across various Gauteng townships.

    “Beyond the business advantages, this initiative is about living our purpose of changing lives in South Africa for the better through e-commerce, fostering inclusive economic growth, backing local entrepreneurs, and creating long-lasting job opportunities,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group.

    The criteria for applicants interested in being considered for the Franchisee Development programme includes:

    • They have to be a South African citizen who currently resides in or comes from the areas where the franchisees are being recruited
    • A tertiary qualification in logistics, e-commerce, or business management, or 10+ years of relevant experience in running a business
    • The applicant must own and operate their own business, and be operationally involved in the day-to-day running of their entity
    • Strong financial acumen and a proven track record in business
    • A clear criminal record, good credit history, and strong references

    Interested candidates are invited to submit applications via https://aldesplatinum.co.za/.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: GG Alcock on KasiNomics - A growth trend reshaping Africa's economies
    Let's do Biz