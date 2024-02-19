Subscribe & Follow
All the 2024 South African Music Awards winners
Presenter Minnie Dlamini was the host of the evening and made sure to pay homage to some of South Africa’s biggest names such as Tyla and even Doja Cat - who has a South African father actor, Dumisani Dlamini.
Tyla won three awards, including Best Pop Album and Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, while Kabza De Small and Mthunzi took home Best Amapiano Album and Sampra Album of the Year.
Bridging old and new generations with a lineup of performers who gave the nation some of the biggest soundtracks of democracy and freedom.
Here is the complete list of the 2024 Samas winners:
Best Adult Contemporary Album: Stimela – Drakensberg Boys Choir
Ikwekwezi FM Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Sane – Brenda Mtambo
Best Afro-pop Album: Imizwa – Lwah Ndlunkulu
Best Alternative Album: I'm With the Singer – I'm With the Singer
Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
Best Classical/Instrumental Album: End of the Beginning – Fanie Dick
Best Collaboration: iPlan – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba
Best Dance Album: Permanent Music 3 – Dlala Thukzin
Best Engineered Album: Reimagined – The Soil
Best Gqom Album: We Don't Play the Same Gqom – QueDj
Best Hip Hop Album: Dust – Priddy Ugly
Best Jazz Album: Enhlizweni: Song From My Heartland – Steve Dyer
Best Kwaito Album: Most Wanted – Sykes
Best Maskandi Album: Uyihlo noNyoko – uGatsheni
Best Pop Album: Tyla – Tyla
Best Produced Album: No Other Love – David Watkyns
Best Produced Music Video: Dalie by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi
Best R&B/Soul Album: Testament – Lordkez
Best Reggae Album: Give Praises – Skeleton Blazer
Best Rock Album: Dans Deur Die Donker – Fokofpolisiekar
Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Mo Roriseng – Omega Khunou
Best Traditional Music Album: Hamba Naye – Soul Brothers
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album: Estetika – Elandré
Beste Pop: Almal Gly – Die Piesangskille
Remix of the Year: Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA
Rest of Africa: Son of a Tribe (Royalty Edition) – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)
Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Soothe My Soul: Songs From Our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Contemporary Faith Album: Unusual – Xolly Mncwango
Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year: UGatsheni – Uyihlo noNyoko
Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year: Tyla – Tyla
Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
Santam Newcomer of the Year: Tyla – Tyla
Sampra Album of the Year: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi