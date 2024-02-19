All the 2024 South African Music Awards winners

The 30th anniversary of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) was a grand celebration of the country's music industry over the past three decades.

Presenter Minnie Dlamini was the host of the evening and made sure to pay homage to some of South Africa’s biggest names such as Tyla and even Doja Cat - who has a South African father actor, Dumisani Dlamini.

Tyla won three awards, including Best Pop Album and Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, while Kabza De Small and Mthunzi took home Best Amapiano Album and Sampra Album of the Year.

Bridging old and new generations with a lineup of performers who gave the nation some of the biggest soundtracks of democracy and freedom.

Here is the complete list of the 2024 Samas winners:

Best Adult Contemporary Album: Stimela – Drakensberg Boys Choir

Ikwekwezi FM Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Sane – Brenda Mtambo

Best Afro-pop Album: Imizwa – Lwah Ndlunkulu

Best Alternative Album: I'm With the Singer – I'm With the Singer

Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

Best Classical/Instrumental Album: End of the Beginning – Fanie Dick

Best Collaboration: iPlan – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba

Best Dance Album: Permanent Music 3 – Dlala Thukzin

Best Engineered Album: Reimagined – The Soil

Best Gqom Album: We Don't Play the Same Gqom – QueDj

Best Hip Hop Album: Dust – Priddy Ugly

Best Jazz Album: Enhlizweni: Song From My Heartland – Steve Dyer

Best Kwaito Album: Most Wanted – Sykes

Best Maskandi Album: Uyihlo noNyoko – uGatsheni

Best Pop Album: Tyla – Tyla

Best Produced Album: No Other Love – David Watkyns

Best Produced Music Video: Dalie by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi

Best R&B/Soul Album: Testament – Lordkez

Best Reggae Album: Give Praises – Skeleton Blazer

Best Rock Album: Dans Deur Die Donker – Fokofpolisiekar

Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Mo Roriseng – Omega Khunou

Best Traditional Music Album: Hamba Naye – Soul Brothers

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album: Estetika – Elandré

Beste Pop: Almal Gly – Die Piesangskille

Remix of the Year: Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA

Rest of Africa: Son of a Tribe (Royalty Edition) – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)

Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Soothe My Soul: Songs From Our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Contemporary Faith Album: Unusual – Xolly Mncwango

Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year: UGatsheni – Uyihlo noNyoko

Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year: Tyla – Tyla

Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

Santam Newcomer of the Year: Tyla – Tyla

Sampra Album of the Year: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi