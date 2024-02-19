Lifestyle Music
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBET SoftwareNorth-West University (NWU)BabyYumYum.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Music News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    All the 2024 South African Music Awards winners

    4 Nov 2024
    4 Nov 2024
    The 30th anniversary of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) was a grand celebration of the country's music industry over the past three decades.
    Source:
    Source: www.nydjlive.com

    Presenter Minnie Dlamini was the host of the evening and made sure to pay homage to some of South Africa’s biggest names such as Tyla and even Doja Cat - who has a South African father actor, Dumisani Dlamini.

    Tyla won three awards, including Best Pop Album and Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, while Kabza De Small and Mthunzi took home Best Amapiano Album and Sampra Album of the Year.

    Bridging old and new generations with a lineup of performers who gave the nation some of the biggest soundtracks of democracy and freedom.

    Here is the complete list of the 2024 Samas winners:

    Best Adult Contemporary Album: Stimela – Drakensberg Boys Choir
    Ikwekwezi FM Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Sane – Brenda Mtambo
    Best Afro-pop Album: Imizwa – Lwah Ndlunkulu
    Best Alternative Album: I'm With the Singer – I'm With the Singer
    Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
    Best Classical/Instrumental Album: End of the Beginning – Fanie Dick
    Best Collaboration: iPlan – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba
    Best Dance Album: Permanent Music 3 – Dlala Thukzin
    Best Engineered Album: Reimagined – The Soil
    Best Gqom Album: We Don't Play the Same Gqom – QueDj
    Best Hip Hop Album: Dust – Priddy Ugly
    Best Jazz Album: Enhlizweni: Song From My Heartland – Steve Dyer
    Best Kwaito Album: Most Wanted – Sykes
    Best Maskandi Album: Uyihlo noNyoko – uGatsheni
    Best Pop Album: Tyla – Tyla
    Best Produced Album: No Other Love – David Watkyns
    Best Produced Music Video: Dalie by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi
    Best R&B/Soul Album: Testament – Lordkez
    Best Reggae Album: Give Praises – Skeleton Blazer
    Best Rock Album: Dans Deur Die Donker – Fokofpolisiekar
    Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Mo Roriseng – Omega Khunou
    Best Traditional Music Album: Hamba Naye – Soul Brothers
    Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album: Estetika – Elandré
    Beste Pop: Almal Gly – Die Piesangskille
    Remix of the Year: Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA
    Rest of Africa: Son of a Tribe (Royalty Edition) – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)
    Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Soothe My Soul: Songs From Our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
    Best Contemporary Faith Album: Unusual – Xolly Mncwango
    Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year: UGatsheni – Uyihlo noNyoko
    Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year: Tyla – Tyla
    Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
    Santam Newcomer of the Year: Tyla – Tyla
    Sampra Album of the Year: Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

    Read more: SAMAS, South African Music Awards, Minnie Dlamini, Tyla
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz