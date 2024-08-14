PSFA honoured with Industry Innovation Award for excellence in feeding innovation

We are thrilled to share that the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) was awarded an Industry Innovation Award at the prestigious Western Cape Economy Innovation Awards Ceremony, held at the Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

The award was presented to our director, Petrina Pakoe, in recognition of our innovative efforts to empower the incredible women behind our nutrition support programme and our support of small business initiatives within the Western Cape. The business and development model used not only uplifts individuals, community organisations and micro businesses but also strengthens the communities in which we work.

Petrina Pakoe accepting the award on behalf of PSFA from Noluthando Pama, a board member of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

In addition to this life-changing empowerment initiative, the award acknowledges our efforts to identify and implement income-generating opportunities that support PSFA’s long-term funding sustainability. These forward-thinking strategies enable us to continue our core mission of feeding impoverished learners while promoting economic participation and dignity among our volunteers.

The Western Cape Economy Innovation Awards are an esteemed annual event hosted by the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in collaboration with the Cape Higher Education Consortium (CHEC). These awards celebrate individuals, businesses, and organisations that are advancing economic growth and creating meaningful impact across the province through innovation.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the CCCI and CHEC for this recognition, as well as to all our partners and supporters who enable us to continue making a difference, one nutritious meal at a time.

