ESG Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Our Salad MixFoodForward SAMpactRainbow ChickenCity Lodge HotelCatchwordsSappiThe Social Employment FundEnterprises University of PretoriaGreenCapeMann MadeAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

ESG & Sustainability Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star: Entries close 19 August

    Issued by The Peninsula School Feeding Association
    14 Aug 2024
    14 Aug 2024
    The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) is delighted to announce that our much-anticipated annual family fun walk, Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star, will take place on Sunday, 25 August, at the Green Point Cricket Club.
    Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star: Entries close 19 August

    Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star is not just a walk; it's a symbol of solidarity and commitment to ensuring that no child goes to school hungry. With the generous support of our participants, sponsors, and volunteers, PSFA aims to raise awareness of childhood hunger and funds to provide nutritious meals to impoverished children at schools across the Western Cape.

    The event, which will start in Stephan Way, Green Point and end at the Green Point Cricket Club, will include two routes along the scenic Sea Point Promenade, a 10km walk starting at 7.30am and a 5km walk starting at 8.15am. Every person who enters will receive a medal and refreshments sponsored by Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

    Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star: Entries close 19 August

    In addition to the walk, participants can look forward to exciting entertainment featuring top Cape Town singer, Jarrad Ricketts, food stalls, and activities for all ages, making it a perfect morning out for the whole family. Plus, every step taken and every Rand raised will make a tangible difference in the lives of children who rely on PSFA's feeding programme.

    "We are happy to be hosting our 56th Blisters for Bread Charity Family Fun Walk," said Petrina Pakoe, director of PSFA. "This event is not only an opportunity to come together as a community but also a powerful demonstration of our collective commitment to ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals at school. We invite everyone to join us as we walk towards a hunger-free future."

    Entries are now open, with various registration options available to accommodate individual and group entries. The entry fee is R100 which will enable PSFA to provide 28 school children affected by poverty with a nutritious breakfast and lunch for an entire day. Only online entries will be accepted. Entries are limited to 6 000 people, so please enter early to avoid disappointment.

    To enter or learn more about the event, please visit www.psfa.org.za. For any enquiries, please contact Top Events at az.oc.stnevepot@ofni or WhatsApp at 0661394210.

    Read more: Coca-cola, Lucky Star, Jarrad Ricketts, Petrina Pakoe, Entries
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz