Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star: Entries close 19 August

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) is delighted to announce that our much-anticipated annual family fun walk, Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star, will take place on Sunday, 25 August, at the Green Point Cricket Club.

Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star is not just a walk; it's a symbol of solidarity and commitment to ensuring that no child goes to school hungry. With the generous support of our participants, sponsors, and volunteers, PSFA aims to raise awareness of childhood hunger and funds to provide nutritious meals to impoverished children at schools across the Western Cape.

The event, which will start in Stephan Way, Green Point and end at the Green Point Cricket Club, will include two routes along the scenic Sea Point Promenade, a 10km walk starting at 7.30am and a 5km walk starting at 8.15am. Every person who enters will receive a medal and refreshments sponsored by Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

In addition to the walk, participants can look forward to exciting entertainment featuring top Cape Town singer, Jarrad Ricketts, food stalls, and activities for all ages, making it a perfect morning out for the whole family. Plus, every step taken and every Rand raised will make a tangible difference in the lives of children who rely on PSFA's feeding programme.

"We are happy to be hosting our 56th Blisters for Bread Charity Family Fun Walk," said Petrina Pakoe, director of PSFA. "This event is not only an opportunity to come together as a community but also a powerful demonstration of our collective commitment to ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals at school. We invite everyone to join us as we walk towards a hunger-free future."

Entries are now open, with various registration options available to accommodate individual and group entries. The entry fee is R100 which will enable PSFA to provide 28 school children affected by poverty with a nutritious breakfast and lunch for an entire day. Only online entries will be accepted. Entries are limited to 6 000 people, so please enter early to avoid disappointment.

To enter or learn more about the event, please visit www.psfa.org.za. For any enquiries, please contact Top Events at az.oc.stnevepot@ofni or WhatsApp at 0661394210.



