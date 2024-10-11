Loeries Creative Week
#Loeries: How Darth Vader and iconic villians help Publicis Groupe's Tahaab Rais confront creative problems

Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
11 Oct 2024
At the Loeries this week, Tahaab Rais, chief strategy officer and film director at Publicis Groupe, captivated the audience with a masterclass that used iconic villains as a metaphor for understanding the challenges faced in the advertising industry.
Holding a picture of Darth Vader while accepting the Loeries Grand Prix for Regional Agency of the Year (MEA), Rais drew parallels between these notorious characters and the obstacles that brands must confront.

With over 900 awards to his name, Rais emphasised that the industry often becomes self-indulgent, celebrating its own creativity without addressing the genuine issues that brands face.

"We congratulate ourselves and glorify case studies," he noted, "but we forget to connect with the real world." This disconnect can lead agencies to flirt with what they believe are the real problems, rather than delving into the "naked problem."

#Loeries: How Darth Vader and iconic villians help Publicis Groupe's Tahaab Rais confront creative problems
Rais challenged attendees to adopt a more rigorous approach to problem-solving. Using villains like Darth Vader and Voldemort as metaphors, he illustrated how the presence of a formidable antagonist can actually strengthen a brand’s story.

He said good work thrives on the presence of a compelling problem, much like a hero’s journey is defined by a formidable villain. The Joker famously claims he would never kill Batman because the Dark Knight gives his chaos purpose. Without Batman, the Joker would lack a worthy adversary, rendering his mischief meaningless. This relationship underscores that the most impactful creative work emerges from grappling with significant challenges. Just as Batman’s heroism is amplified by the Joker’s malevolence, effective campaigns are born from the necessity to confront and resolve pressing issues, transforming obstacles into opportunities for innovation and connection.

“The Joker, for example, represents the problem. When a project encounters an issue, imagine putting that problem in a chair and interrogating it until it confesses,” he advised. This method encourages a thorough exploration of challenges, pushing creatives to ask probing questions until they uncover the core issue.

Rais shared a compelling case study involving the Paralympic Games. By questioning why viewership was low, creatives discovered that the event was often perceived as a “pity party.” This insight highlighted the need to shift the narrative surrounding the games, transforming it from one of sympathy to one of empowerment and celebration.

Ultimately, Rais's masterclass served as a powerful reminder that creativity should not exist in a vacuum. It must engage with the complexities of the real world, addressing genuine concerns that resonate with audiences.

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Let's do Biz