Call for applications for the Samro Music Business Publisher Training Programme is now open for the 2025 intake!

The second iteration of the Samro Music Business Publisher Training Programme, presented in collaboration with the Music Business Lab (MBL) and certified by the University of Pretoria, is officially open for applications. This initiative is open to all Full and Associate Samro members operating as emergent and aspirant publishers. It is specifically tailored for music entrepreneurs and publishers with one-three years of experience, independent publishers managing artists, and self-published musicians who have released music on digital platforms. Building on the success of last year’s programme, which supported 30 participants, this year’s intake has been expanded to accommodate an additional 20 participants, bringing the total to 50 in 2025. This growth creates even more opportunities for participants to gain valuable insights and skills to propel their music careers forward.

The six-week programme is designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical tools in music publishing, revenue generation, product innovation, and entrepreneurship, empowering participants to achieve sustainable growth in the South African music industry. Focusing on career advancement and industry-specific training, the programme offers targeted support to help participants unlock their full potential. Applications for the programme close on 15 February 2025 and Samro members who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply.

The Music Business Lab continues to provide dedicated support for the growth of Africa’s music industry. This specialised programme empowers emerging publishers and music industry entrepreneurs through certified training, incubation, and professional development programmes. An innovation by industry experts Ninel Musson (Vth Season) and Beth Arendse (SA Creative Industries Incubator), the programme equips participants with essential insights into revenue growth, product development, and entrepreneurial skills.

Reflecting on the programme’s inception, Ninel Musson, founder of Music Business Lab, remarked, "Our vision for this programme was to empower music entrepreneurs with the knowledge, and networks they need to grow in the industry. Our hope is that everyone participating in this initiative feels equipped and inspired to make a meaningful impact in their careers and a positive imprint on the music industry in Africa.”

The programme will select Samro’s eligible publisher members and participants nationwide. It will be conducted entirely online, ensuring broad accessibility and a significant impact. To address gender disparities in the music industry, Samro strongly encourages its female members to apply. Research conducted by Samro in 2021, “Women’s Rights and Representation in the South African Music Sector,” indicated that women have historically been underrepresented in similar opportunities, and this programme aims to foster greater inclusivity and diversity within the sector.

“The Music Business Lab Training Programme offers Samro the opportunity to cement its promise to elevate women's voices in music entrepreneurship and publishing. The programme is open to all, and Samro hopes its members will join it on this uplifting, educational and empowering journey. Samro recognises that greater gender representation can create a more equitable and innovative industry for all.” - Lesego Maforah, Samro CSI manager.

Applications will open on 20 January 2025. To apply, you need to be a Full or Associate member who is a music entrepreneur in the recording industry with 1-3 years of experience running a recorded music business/record label, an independent publisher working with at least one artist, or a self-published artist with previously released music on digital platforms. The application deadline is 15 February 2025, and the Music Business Lab Publishing Training is set to commence in March 2025.

Late applications will not be accepted. For more information, please contact az.gro.ormas@isc.