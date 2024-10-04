From passion to productivity

Why SMEs should embrace employees exploring side hustles.

Megan Dedekind, area manager at Business Partners Limited

As traditional career paths evolve, more South Africans are finding themselves drawn to the idea of side hustles – those passion projects or entrepreneurial ventures that run parallel to their primary jobs. However, these ventures do more than just boost personal income. Side hustles can significantly enhance employee morale, sharpen their skill sets, foster deeper connections within their professional networks, and lay a foundation for going into business on a full-time basis.

The side hustle phenomenon is not just a trend, but a reflection of changing economic times. According to the 2024 Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, 57% of working South Africans are earning money from additional jobs, contracting, or after-hours work. This rising trend is driven by various factors, including the need for additional income in an economy where the cost of living is on the increase and the desire for creative fulfilment that their primary jobs may not be providing.

Megan Dedekind, area manager at Business Partners Limited, believes that the rise of side hustles is a natural response to the changing landscape of work and that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should embrace it within their businesses provided they put rules of engagement in place. “In the past, employees were expected to dedicate themselves entirely to one company, often at the expense of their own development and fulfilment. Today, side hustles are seen as a way to gain more control over one’s career and future, offering both financial security and personal satisfaction.”

One of the most significant benefits of side hustles is the boost they provide to employee morale. Engaging in a side hustle allows employees to pursue their passions, which in turn can make them happier and more satisfied in their primary jobs. When employees feel fulfilled outside of work, this sense of achievement often spills over into their day-to-day tasks, leading to higher job satisfaction and productivity.

As Dedekind explains: “A side hustle can act as a creative outlet, helping employees to unwind and recharge. This emotional and mental refreshment can lead to better performance at their main job. It’s not just about making extra money; it’s about creating a sense of balance and purpose.”

Side hustles also offer employees a unique opportunity to develop and hone skills that are not typically required in their day-to-day jobs. Whether it’s learning how to manage a small business, mastering social media marketing, or developing a new product, the skills gained from side hustles can make employees more versatile and valuable in their primary roles.

“For employers, an employee with a side hustle brings a wealth of experience and skills that can often be directly applied to their primary job,” says Dedekind. “These additional skills can contribute to innovation within the company, as employees draw on their diverse experiences to solve problems and come up with new ideas.”

In addition to boosting morale and sharpening skills, side hustles can also help employees build stronger connections within and outside their workplaces. Whether through networking events, social media, or collaborations with other entrepreneurs, side hustlers often expand their professional networks, which can benefit both their side ventures and their employers.

“This can lead to new business opportunities, partnerships, or even new clients. It’s a win-win for both the employee and the employer,” says Dedekind.

Furthermore, side hustles can create a sense of community among employees who share similar interests or entrepreneurial aspirations. This shared experience can foster camaraderie and teamwork, strengthening workplace culture.

While the benefits of side hustles are clear, it’s crucial for employers to strike a balance between supporting these ventures and ensuring that they do not interfere with an employee’s primary responsibilities. Open communication is key. Employers should encourage transparency and set clear expectations, rules and guidelines to ensure that these secondary ventures complement, rather than conflict with, the primary job.

Dedekind advises employers to see side hustles as an opportunity rather than a threat. “The key is to create an environment where employees feel empowered to explore their passions while still excelling in their primary roles.”

The power of the side hustle lies in its ability to enrich both the personal and professional lives of employees. For local businesses, embracing this shift and supporting employees in their side ventures can lead to a more innovative and resilient organisation.

As Dedekind puts it: “Side hustles are not just about making extra money – they’re about growth, satisfaction, and connection. By embracing this trend, businesses can unlock the full potential of their employees, creating a win-win situation for everyone involved.”



