BehindtheCampaign: Sasol launches loyalty campaign with Big Zulu

Sasol has launched a through-the-line campaign to celebrate the success of its Sasol Rewards Loyalty Programme. Since its inception in April 2022, the programme has garnered over 1.8 million members and was honoured as the “Best Newcomer Loyalty Programme” at the 2023 South African Loyalty Awards.

This is the first TV commercial for the brand since 2019. Source: Sasol.

This is Sasol’s first television commercial since 2019 and it highlights the role of Sasol Rewards in the brand’s evolution. The campaign continues Sasol’s tradition of showcasing optimistic and authentic South African storytelling that observes the country's spirit, diversity, unity, and humour.

The campaign also features one of Sasol Reward’s newly appointed brand ambassadors, well-known musician and businessman, Big Zulu (Siyabonga Nene), building on a heritage of award-winning TV campaigns such as Sasol Super 100, +Pumping up your Performance and ama glug-glug.

The simplicity of the programme and ease of transacting enables Sasol Rewards members to earn 30 points per litre when filling-up at participating Sasol fuel stations and earn one point for every R2 spent at participating Sasol Delight stores on select products. They can earn points faster by clubbing points together with family and friends through the Rewards Shared Account. Members can spend their points on fuel, at the Sasol Delight stores, and with its partners Netflorist and NuMetro. The new positioning for the campaign captures the essence of the programme: Sasol Rewards, where your spend pays you back.

To make it even easier for members to unlock the full potential of fuel savings and rewards, the brand has launched the Sasol Rewards App, available on Android and iOS, putting a digital rewards card at the member’s fingertips. Members can also quickly locate the nearest Sasol fuel stations, view their transactions in real-time, check the latest promotions and see the rand value of their fuel rewards points.

“Through an amazing collaboration of multiple agencies bringing together incredible minds, the heart of the story and concept of the Sasol Rewards programme – earn while you spend – has been brought to life,” says Zanele Hadebe, vice-president for Energy Strategic Marketing at Sasol.

“We are also partnering with South African brand ambassadors, from artists to small business entrepreneurs and travel influencers, to show how “your spend pays you back” with Sasol Rewards, giving you access to instant money that helps to keep you moving. This new campaign is set to improve our brand equity and reposition our brand to showcase Sasol’s role, not just in fuel, but for individuals, cars, businesses, and the rest of the country."

TVC Credits

Client: Sasol

Vice president marketing (Energy): Zanele Hadebe

Senior manager: Brand Marketing: Frans Maluleke

Strategy: Thinkerneur

Strategy director: Bogosi Motshegwa

Agencies: Blueprint & BluecloudAI

Director: Lebohang Chaka (Blueprint)

BUD: Stephanie Swanepoel (Blueprint)

Account director: Nare Masoga (Blueprint)

Creative director: Weza Matomane (BluecloudAI)

Senior account director: Arethur Molefe (BluecloudAI)

Production Company: N-Creative Pictures

Executive producer: Lungile Longmans

Director: Nhlane Enos Manthata

Producer: Nikki Bowden

Production Manager: Nikki Rachwal

Production co-ordinator: Sena Ayivi-Akpagana

Director’s assistant: Bontle Moeketsi

1st AD: Jacob Motsamai

Camera Department

DOP: Josh Levi

Focus Puller: Bheki G Ntshangase

VT/DIT: Massimo Bastiotto

BTS Photographer: C’yanda Mzuku

Lighting & Grips Department

Gaffer: Dallas Ncala

BB Spark: Samkelo Mavundla

Sound Department

Sound Operator: Lebogang Nkoana

Hair & Make-Up

Hair & Make-up Artist: Lungile Ngema

Wardrobe Stylists

Wardrobe Stylist: Nthabiseng Molebeleli

Art Department

Art Director: Bobby Cardoso

Post Production

Editor: Paul West

Colourist: Nic Apostoli

Online: Chocolate Tribe

Sound Mixing: Howard Audio

Cast