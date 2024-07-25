Marketing & Media Advertising
    #BehindtheCampaign: Sasol launches loyalty campaign with Big Zulu

    7 Aug 2024
    7 Aug 2024
    Sasol has launched a through-the-line campaign to celebrate the success of its Sasol Rewards Loyalty Programme. Since its inception in April 2022, the programme has garnered over 1.8 million members and was honoured as the “Best Newcomer Loyalty Programme” at the 2023 South African Loyalty Awards.
    This is the first TV commercial for the brand since 2019. Source: Sasol.
    This is the first TV commercial for the brand since 2019. Source: Sasol.

    This is Sasol’s first television commercial since 2019 and it highlights the role of Sasol Rewards in the brand’s evolution. The campaign continues Sasol’s tradition of showcasing optimistic and authentic South African storytelling that observes the country's spirit, diversity, unity, and humour.

    The campaign also features one of Sasol Reward’s newly appointed brand ambassadors, well-known musician and businessman, Big Zulu (Siyabonga Nene), building on a heritage of award-winning TV campaigns such as Sasol Super 100, +Pumping up your Performance and ama glug-glug.

    The simplicity of the programme and ease of transacting enables Sasol Rewards members to earn 30 points per litre when filling-up at participating Sasol fuel stations and earn one point for every R2 spent at participating Sasol Delight stores on select products. They can earn points faster by clubbing points together with family and friends through the Rewards Shared Account. Members can spend their points on fuel, at the Sasol Delight stores, and with its partners Netflorist and NuMetro. The new positioning for the campaign captures the essence of the programme: Sasol Rewards, where your spend pays you back.

    Vuyo Dabula stars in the campaign. Source: Ogilvy.
    #BehindtheCampaign: Vuyo Dabula & Ogilvy SA come alive in action packed Sunbet ad

    1 day

    To make it even easier for members to unlock the full potential of fuel savings and rewards, the brand has launched the Sasol Rewards App, available on Android and iOS, putting a digital rewards card at the member’s fingertips. Members can also quickly locate the nearest Sasol fuel stations, view their transactions in real-time, check the latest promotions and see the rand value of their fuel rewards points.

    “Through an amazing collaboration of multiple agencies bringing together incredible minds, the heart of the story and concept of the Sasol Rewards programme – earn while you spend – has been brought to life,” says Zanele Hadebe, vice-president for Energy Strategic Marketing at Sasol.

    “We are also partnering with South African brand ambassadors, from artists to small business entrepreneurs and travel influencers, to show how “your spend pays you back” with Sasol Rewards, giving you access to instant money that helps to keep you moving. This new campaign is set to improve our brand equity and reposition our brand to showcase Sasol’s role, not just in fuel, but for individuals, cars, businesses, and the rest of the country."

    TVC Credits

    Client: Sasol

    • Vice president marketing (Energy): Zanele Hadebe 
    • Senior manager: Brand Marketing: Frans Maluleke 

    Strategy: Thinkerneur

    • Strategy director: Bogosi Motshegwa

    Agencies: Blueprint & BluecloudAI

    • Director: Lebohang Chaka (Blueprint)
    • BUD: Stephanie Swanepoel (Blueprint)
    • Account director: Nare Masoga (Blueprint)
    • Creative director: Weza Matomane (BluecloudAI)
    • Senior account director: Arethur Molefe (BluecloudAI)  

    Production Company: N-Creative Pictures

    • Executive producer: Lungile Longmans   
    • Director: Nhlane Enos Manthata 
    • Producer: Nikki Bowden   
    • Production Manager: Nikki Rachwal   
    • Production co-ordinator: Sena Ayivi-Akpagana
    • Director’s assistant: Bontle Moeketsi   
    • 1st AD: Jacob Motsamai 

    Camera Department

    • DOP: Josh Levi 
    • Focus Puller: Bheki G Ntshangase   
    • VT/DIT: Massimo Bastiotto   
    • BTS Photographer: C’yanda Mzuku  

    Lighting & Grips Department

    • Gaffer: Dallas Ncala
    • BB Spark: Samkelo Mavundla   

    Sound Department

    • Sound Operator: Lebogang Nkoana  

    Hair & Make-Up

    • Hair & Make-up Artist: Lungile Ngema 

    Wardrobe Stylists

    • Wardrobe Stylist: Nthabiseng Molebeleli 

    Art Department

    • Art Director: Bobby Cardoso   

    Post Production

    • Editor: Paul West
    • Colourist: Nic Apostoli   
    • Online: Chocolate Tribe 
    • Sound Mixing: Howard Audio    

    Cast

    • Big Zulu
    • Lunathi Mampofu 
    • Anton Dekker
    • Tshepo Seagiso
