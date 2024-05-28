BehindtheCampaign: Vuyo Dabula & Ogilvy SA come alive in action packed Sunbet ad

Sunbet’s newest TV commercial, Come Alive, featuring actor Vuyo Dabula, is designed to captivate both gaming enthusiasts and action movie fans. This collaboration promises to take viewers on an extraordinary journey.

Vuyo Dabula stars in the campaign. Source: Ogilvy.

Dabula, known for his roles in Five Fingers for Marseilles and Avengers: Age of Ultron, portrays Lebo, a disenchanted Hollywood stuntman. Despite performing in high-energy scenes, Lebo remains in a constant state of boredom—until he experiences the newly rebranded Sunbet.co.za platform, where he truly comes alive.

The Come Alive advert, brought to life under the creative direction of Ogilvy SA and filmed at one of Sun International’s visual spectacle, Sun City, is a visual and narrative spectacle. This latest offering mirrors the exhilarating experiences on Sunbet's platform and aims to provide consumers with an adventurous break beyond traditional premier gaming destinations. From cliff diving to skydiving, an extensive selection of online slots, table games, sports, and high-stakes crash games, every moment is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of excitement.

Sunbet's chief marketing officer, Justin Palte, explains the campaign's vision: "We wanted to capture the experience of playing on Sunbet.co.za — one that makes you feel truly alive, infusing every moment with a sense of adventure. By partnering with Vuyo Dabula, we've encapsulated the essence of excitement that defines our brand. Grant De Sousa from They Films truly brought this vision to life in an epic way."

Dabula shared his thoughts on the project: "Working with Sunbet on this project has been an incredible journey. The synergy between my action-packed roles and the thrill that arises from even the most unconventional places truly resonates with me."

Palte concludes with the campaign's vision: "Our goal with Come Alive was to craft a narrative that stands out and resonates with our audience. By showcasing our platform in a vibrant and thrilling manner, we hope to connect with both current users and attract new ones who seek an elevated level of engagement."

TVC credits

