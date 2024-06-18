Cannes2024: Ogilvy and Halo named in latest shortlists

South Africa has three entries shortlisted in Classic: Film released by Cannes Lions today, 18 June. Two are for Ogilvy and one for Halo.

Both of Ogilvy’s shortlisted entries are for client KFC for its campaign Beyond the Sea in the A04 and B04 Travel, Leisure, Retail, Restaurants & Fast Food Chains categories.

Halo’s entry is in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category for tis client Capital Legacy Wills and Estate Services for its campaign Final Say.

Production companies

South African production companies are also named in Classic: Film.

Under Consumer Goods and Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight for the Adidas Originals and the agency Johannes Leonard New York, for the campaign, We gave the World an original. You gave us a Thousand Back Cape Town’s Monkey Films, named with Love Song, London.

Also under Consumer Goods, Moonlighting Cape Town and Kamikaze Casting, Cape Town are named with Scouts Honour, Toronto for Broken Heart Love Affair, Toronto’s Love is Messy campaign or Kruger Products.

