    #Cannes2024: Ogilvy and Halo named in latest shortlists

    18 Jun 2024
    18 Jun 2024
    South Africa has three entries shortlisted in Classic: Film released by Cannes Lions today, 18 June. Two are for Ogilvy and one for Halo.
    Source: © Techsoulogy Ogilvy and Halo have been named in the Cannes Lions 2024 Film shortlist
    Source: © Techsoulogy Techsoulogy Ogilvy and Halo have been named in the Cannes Lions 2024 Film shortlist

    Both of Ogilvy’s shortlisted entries are for client KFC for its campaign Beyond the Sea in the A04 and B04 Travel, Leisure, Retail, Restaurants & Fast Food Chains categories.

    Halo’s entry is in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category for tis client Capital Legacy Wills and Estate Services for its campaign Final Say.

    Image supplied. Chilly Marion Island is the rugged setting for KFC’s integrated Beyond the Sea campaign
    #BehindtheCampaign: KFC’s Beyond the Sea leads to 25k donation to NSRI

    15 Apr 2024

    Production companies

    South African production companies are also named in Classic: Film.

    Under Consumer Goods and Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight for the Adidas Originals and the agency Johannes Leonard New York, for the campaign, We gave the World an original. You gave us a Thousand Back Cape Town’s Monkey Films, named with Love Song, London.

    Also under Consumer Goods, Moonlighting Cape Town and Kamikaze Casting, Cape Town are named with Scouts Honour, Toronto for Broken Heart Love Affair, Toronto’s Love is Messy campaign or Kruger Products.

    View the complete Film shortlist.

    Source: © The Caples Awards The Lions Health Grand Prix for Good has been awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE for Child Wedding Cards for its client, UN Women
    #Cannes2024: Impact BBDO, Dubai awarded the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

      58 minutes

    Experience: Creative Business Transformation

    View the complete shortlist.

    Experience: Creative Commerce

    View the complete shortlist.

    Experience: Luxury & Lifestyle

    View the complete shortlist.

    Strategy: Creative Effectiveness

    View the complete shortlist.

    Strategy: Creative Strategy

    View the complete https://www.lovethework.com/work-awards/results/cannes-lions?year=2024&entry_type_id=34 shortlist.

