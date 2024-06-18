Cannes2024: Impact BBDO, Dubai awarded the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

Cannes Lions 2024 has awarded its first Grands Prix.

Source: © The Caples Awards The Caples Awards The Lions Health Grand Prix for Good has been awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE for Child Wedding Cards for its client, UN Women

The first awards ceremony at this year's Cannes Lions saw the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE for Child Wedding Cards for its client, UN Women.

The ceremony awarded Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor and Print and Publishing as well as the Health: Health & Wellness and Pharma categories.

The winners

Classic: Audio & Radio

The Misheard Version from brand Specsavers for Specsavers Hearing Tests from agency Glin, London, Uk has won a Gran Prix in the Use of Audio & Radio as a Medium.

View the complete list of winners.

Classic: Outdoor

A Grand Prix was awarded to Lola Mullen Lowe, Madrid, Spain for its Magnum Ice Cream campaign, Stairs in the Consumer Goods category.

Colenso BBDO, Auckland, New Zeal; and was awarded a Grand Prix for Adoptable by Pedigree for Pedigree in the Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility category.

View the complete list of winners.

Print & Publishing

Ogilvy New York, US has been awarded a Grand Prix in the Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight category for its campaign Recycle Me for Coca-Cola.

View the complete list of winners.

Health: Health & Wellness

A Grand Prix was awarded to FCB Chicago for The Last Barf Bag for client Dramamine.

View the complete list of winners.

Health: Pharma

A Drand Prix has been awarded to Area 23, An IPG Health Network Company, US, for Magnetic Stories for client Siemans Healthineers: Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the category Patient Engagement.

View the complete list of winners.

Day 2 Awards

At 14h30 Cannes today Tuesday 18 June the 2024 Bronze and Silver winners in the Industry Craft Lions, Digital Craft Lions, Film Craft Lions, Design Lions, Entertainment Lions, Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport will be announced.

The Gold and Grand Prix winners will be announced in the evening.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.