Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuiContact BPOPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkEbony+IvorySo InteractiveJacaranda FMVERVEAPO GroupWunderman ThompsonPublisher's ToolboxSpark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioThe Hardy BoysEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Account Director Johannesburg
  • Network Administrator Johannesburg
  • Receptionist Johannesburg
  • Exhibitions Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Senior Account Managers - TTL Johannesburg
  • Social Media Specialist Johannesburg
  • Traffic Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing/Exhibtions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Port Elizabeth
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The challenges of a virtual and physical agency

    23 Sep 2022
    By: Bongani Chinkanda
    Agencies have thrived on community and camaraderie that has included late-night pitches and brainstorming, and the Friday drinks culture that makes creative agencies what they are. Now many agency leaders find themselves having to navigate building a virtual and physical culture.
    Source © Chris Montgomery Agencies are having to navigate a virtual and physical model of work
    Source © Chris Montgomery Unsplash Agencies are having to navigate a virtual and physical model of work

    Pitching

    One-on-one pitching allows for immediate feedback on an idea and the client’s reaction is invaluable in that moment. You can gauge, based on body language, pretty early in the pitch how it is going, and if there are any points, rectify them quite quickly.

    This becomes difficult presenting on Teams when there are interruptions in the comment section. Some clients – and agencies - also hide behind technology to avoid any difficult conversations.

    Embracing technology

    Leaders are also being challenged by having to navigate how to best manage staff personalities in and out of an office environment. Bringing the best out of a workforce that has had to deliver without in-person supervision and be self-sufficient during a pandemic has forced leaders to be adaptable.

    Here technology was the biggest driver of consistent communications, seamless one-on-one online meetings, leveraging of staff personalities via Zoom and Teams, and human interaction both on and off camera.

    But, while many agencies believe that they have embraced digitalisation because they are just using Teams, there is more to efficiencies and navigating tech in agencies by using platforms like Magnetic, Monday.com, and optimising Chase to be able to manage Slack internally.

    Owning the building

    Agencies have realised that owning buildings is no longer an important part of a business. Hybrid working and co-working spaces keep overhead costs down.

    Offices are now primarily being used as a place to build a company culture and brainstorm client pitches rather than a place to do admin or any duties that can be done from home.

    Source: © Forbes The SHEBA Hope Reef from above
    Agency-client partnership key to great work

    By 4 Aug 2022

    Importance of mental wellness

    It has become more difficult to manage people remotely. In-person seeing how people manage work pressures becomes easier to navigate when you are visibly present.

    The pandemic has highlighted the importance of anxiety and depression, its role, and how people have been affected by it.

    To me personally, people are not laptops. It is important to be plugged into the mental and physical wellness of the people I work with.

    Empathy and showing kindness are important not just because we work together but a basic human perspective.

    I would want to know that I’m approachable should my team require my assistance on anything business or personal.

    As agencies navigate the business through the post-covid era the importance of mental wellness should not be diminished. Continuous checking in with the people you work with is important.

    How we manage client expectations by taking them on the agency journey of leading with empathy is imperative. Chasing revenue should not be the only determining factor when your team is close to burning out.

    NextOptions

    About Bongani Chinkanda

    Bongani Chinkanda is the founder of Diaries of a Salesman as well as the managing director of Bravado - an advertising agency.
    Read more: advertising agencies, pitching, Bongani Chinkanda, Bravado

    Related

    Source © Adobo Magazine South Africa is ranked 13th overall in the Cannes Lions rankings
    Cannes Lions Rankings: SA up one position to 13th15 Sep 2022
    Source: © fauxels CMOs want one agency within their ecosystem that is an integrator
    Integrators and relationships: what CMOs are looking for from agencies29 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. 2022 AdFocus chair Faheem Chaudhry (right) with 2020/21 AdFocus jury chair, Tumi Rabanye (centre) and Rob Rose, FM editor (left)
    FM AdFocus Awards announce 2022 jury, extend deadline26 Aug 2022
    Source: © Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura In 2023 advertising investment will be inhibited by cooling economic conditions and third-party cookie blocking online
    Third-party cookie blocking to slow global advertising growth24 Aug 2022
    Source: © fauxels In this age of adaptive marketing delivering the right message at the right time on the right platform is key
    Optimise your marketing ecosystem for best results22 Aug 2022
    Source: © chrupka ACT Responsible and Nielsenlaunched the Corporate Responsibility in the global advertising industry report at Cannes
    Do agencies recognise and engage responsibly?22 Jun 2022
    Supplied. &quot;Chasing shiny new things at the expense of current clients can be the downfall of an agency,” says Mike Schaffer, CEO of Echo Factory in Pasadena, California, US
    To pitch or not to pitch: chasing shiny new things12 May 2022
    Source: © New York Festivals International Advertising Awards
    NYF's executive jury panel announced21 Apr 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz