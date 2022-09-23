Cape Town's Imraan Christian named Young Guns 20 finalist

Imraan Christian, a director, photographer, and fine artist at Arcade in Cape Town is among the 84 finalists from 23 countries for The One Club for Creativity's prestigious Young Guns 20 competition, celebrating international creative professionals age 30 or younger.

Source: © Young Guns Young Guns Imraan Christian, a director, photographer, and fine artist at Arcade in Cape Town, is a finalist in The One Club for Creativity’s prestigious Young Guns 20 competition

This year’s winners will be announced online on 2 November 2, 2022, and celebrated at a special in-person event on 16 November 2022 at Sony Hall in New York.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives. This year’s entries were judged by a diverse jury of 96 top creatives — many of whom are past YG winners — from 41 countries.

Young Guns Cube

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website.

Winners also get a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

Programme branding and design of the Cube award itself are reimagined each year by a past Young Gun winner. This year’s has been designed by Zipeng Zhu (YG13), founder and creative director at Dazzle Studio New York. The font for the YG20 branding is created by NaN Berlin.

Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award

For the ninth consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor, Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist in Residence Award.

The honour, to be announced at the 16 November event in New York, is presented annually to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines.

The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.

Young Guns 20 and other One Club activities are made possible in part through the generous support of sponsors including Levine/Leavitt and Shutterstock.

The complete list of Young Guns 20 finalists can be viewed here