    Mercedes-Benz Vans appoints Beate Mey as media specialist

    22 Sep 2022
    Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced the appointment of Beate Mey as the PR and internal communication specialist for Mercedes-Benz Vans. In her role, Mey will be responsible for media releases, internal communication, dealer communication as well as managing media engagement and friend of the brand interactions for Mercedes-Benz Vans.
    Mercedes-Benz Vans media specialist Beate Mey | Image supplied
    Mercedes-Benz Vans media specialist Beate Mey | Image supplied

    Mey is a content and communication enthusiast, who loves to take on challenges with an open mind. After graduating from the Dux Litterarum and Artium in her hometown of Mbombela, Mey went on to obtain her BCom in business management from the University of Pretoria.

    Currently, Mey is completing her honours in marketing management and, as an advocate for lifelong learning, says that she looks forward to expanding her education further in the future.

    Over the course of her career, Mey has attained experience in copywriting, content creation and digital marketing within various luxury industries.

    Talking about her new role within Mercedes-Benz, Beate says, “I am excited to support the team in adding value to society through sustainable and intuitive products and services.”

    “Mey will form an integral part of the Mercedes-Benz South Africa Van team, in an environment where employees use their individual potential to create future-oriented solutions and to achieve outstanding results,” Mercedes-Benz South Africa said in a statement.

    Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Mercedes-Benz Vans

