Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comTiger Wheel & TyreKia Motors South AfricaPerfect WordMiWayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dealers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Automotive Costing & Warranty Claims Clerk Polokwane
  • Customer Relationship Manager Polokwane
  • New Vehicle Sales Executive Nelspruit
  • Group Marketing Manager Pretoria
  • Pre-owned Vehicle Sales Intern Pretoria East
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    All-new 7th-gen Ford Mustang revealed

    20 Sep 2022
    The Detroit Motor Show is currently taking place in the USA. The event is an opportunity for US brands to showcase their latest wares. The biggest news coming out of the show is the debut of the all-new Ford Mustang.
    All-new 7th-gen Ford Mustang revealed

    The car was presented to the public after an event called Stampede. Over 1,000 Mustang owners signed up to join a convoy that, essentially, filled the streets of Motor City. Cars of all ages from the very first to the most recent were on show before the fans got to witness the unveiling of the latest.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: The thing about brand consciousness
    #OrchidsandOnions: The thing about brand consciousness1 Aug 2022
    Ford's latest EV boasts 1,470kW of all-electric performance
    Ford's latest EV boasts 1,470kW of all-electric performance24 Jun 2022
    More rugged and sportier. The new Ford EcoSport Active
    More rugged and sportier. The new Ford EcoSport Active6 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Ryan McManus, VMLY&R South Africa’s chief creative officer, has been appointed chief creative officer, North America
    EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McManus appointed chief creative officer, VMLY&R North America27 May 2022
    Ford SA switches on 30,000 solar panels at Ranger factory
    Ford SA switches on 30,000 solar panels at Ranger factory10 May 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Ford's fabulous modern fable
    #OrchidsandOnions: Ford's fabulous modern fable28 Apr 2022
    Ford SA's passenger-car exodus: a look at the sales figures
    Ford SA's passenger-car exodus: a look at the sales figures6 Apr 2022
    Revealed: The next-generation Ford Ranger
    Revealed: The next-generation Ford Ranger29 Mar 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz