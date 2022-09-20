All-new 7th-gen Ford Mustang revealed

The Detroit Motor Show is currently taking place in the USA. The event is an opportunity for US brands to showcase their latest wares. The biggest news coming out of the show is the debut of the all-new Ford Mustang.

The car was presented to the public after an event called Stampede. Over 1,000 Mustang owners signed up to join a convoy that, essentially, filled the streets of Motor City. Cars of all ages from the very first to the most recent were on show before the fans got to witness the unveiling of the latest. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...