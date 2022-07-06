2 SA creatives on One Club Young Guns 20 jury

The One Club for Creativity's Young Guns 20 diverse jury includes South Africa's Mpho Twala, director, partner, The Rudeboy Collective, Johannesburg and Suhana Gordhan, CCO, Duke Group, Cape Town. Gordhan is also a One Club International Board member

Source: © One Club One Club Young Guns 2019

The diverse jury is made up of 93 top creatives from 41 countries and regions. The global Young Guns 20 celebrates creative professionals age 30 or younger. The global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives.

