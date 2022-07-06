The One Club of Creativity Special Section

2 SA creatives on One Club Young Guns 20 jury

6 Jul 2022
The One Club for Creativity's Young Guns 20 diverse jury includes South Africa's Mpho Twala, director, partner, The Rudeboy Collective, Johannesburg and Suhana Gordhan, CCO, Duke Group, Cape Town. Gordhan is also a One Club International Board member
Source: © One Club Young Guns 2019
Source: © One Club One Club Young Guns 2019

The diverse jury is made up of 93 top creatives from 41 countries and regions. The global Young Guns 20 celebrates creative professionals age 30 or younger. The global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives.

Suhana Gordhan, Duke Group ECD, and member of The One Club for Creativity’s International Board of Directors
Suhana Gordhan to share Africa's diversity as One Club Board member

By 31 Mar 2022

The complete list of Young Guns 20 judges can be viewed here.

