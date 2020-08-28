7 strategies to grow your business using YouTube

YouTube is a great platform to share your expertise in a wide range of topics. Since the creation of this video sharing platform, it has grown to become the second biggest search engine in the world, surpassed only by Google, its owner.

In 2019,



Youtube



It doesn’t matter if you have a



In this article, we take a look at seven effective strategies to grow your business using YouTube.



1. Analyse competitors and tailor strategies for your own business

YouTube is the number one source of on-demand videos in the world. It has a large and receptive audience waiting to be tapped by businesses.



Many brands have already built a strong presence on YouTube and your first step in using the platform to grow your business is to analyse your competitors so you can inform your own strategies for growth.



Watch your competitors’ videos, as well as other videos in different industries outside of your own. Make notes of the most interesting and compelling parts and then find creative ways of doing it better.



For instance, are they live streaming often? If so,



The key to this part of the process is to understand not just how the YouTube channel performs, but how the business as a whole performs. Is your competitor using their YouTube to compliment and



By doing your research first, you ensure that you're not jumping in blindly, but rather that you have a clear strategy in place to increase your chances of success.



2. Focus on keyword research (specifically local)

As a small business looking to grow, you need to focus on keyword research. While conducting your competitor analysis, make a list of all the keywords from their videos.



To do this, simply search for their most popular videos and then copy all the tags that are listed to increase the likelihood that videos from your brand will be included under "suggestions" whenever someone views your competitors' videos.



In addition to collecting keywords from popular videos in your niche, you can also use



3. Use good thumbnails (they matter)

As humans, we tend to judge books by their covers. Your thumbnail is basically the cover of your YouTube video, and, as such, YouTube viewers will judge your videos by their thumbnails.



It's important to choose good thumbnails since these will be one of the main determining factors as to whether or not visitors will play your video.



One of the best ways to create perfect thumbnails is to use emotion. For instance, you can use an image of a smiling individual making direct eye contact. This works effectively because as humans, we tend to relate to other humans.



4. Use video tags on YouTube

YouTube tags are words or phrases that you can include in the description to let your viewers know what the video is about.



Leveraging tags is one of the best ways for keyword optimizing your YouTube videos.



You can use YouTube tag generators like



5. Create playlists

Once you've created a set of high-quality videos that go together on your channel, you can turn them into a playlist.



For instance, if you do recurring educational videos every week, or if you have webinars that are focused on the same topic, then you can create binge-worthy playlists with each grouping. This allows your YouTube viewers to carry on watching your videos without having to search for the next video manually.



This tactic is great for growth because it keeps viewers on your channel for longer and shows them that you have tons of high-quality content. Also, it helps keep your videos organized to make things easier for both you and the users.



6. Use calls to action

Yet another effective way to grow your business on YouTube is to use compelling calls to action to help you generate more engagement.



Depending on the types of goals you have for your



Subscribe to my videos

Find me on Facebook

Visit my blog

Post a comment

...and so on.



7. Fill out the descriptions

You need to include a detailed description in the space provided underneath your video. This is



A detailed description will also help boost your YouTube SEO so that your videos are shown in relevant search results.



Conclusion

Creating video content is a lengthy and often time-consuming process, it's important that you get the most from each and every video on your YouTube channel.



These seven simple strategies will help you grow your business using YouTube. They’ve done it for me personally and though I’m not making my



