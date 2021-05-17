Marketing & Media News South Africa

Inaugural Media & Photography Awards opens entries

17 May 2021
Rugby Africa has announced that its inaugural Media & Photography Awards season has started. General manager at Rugby Africa, Coralie van Den Berg, has said that two creatives will have the opportunity to walk away with $1,500 in prize money.
Source: www.unsplash.com

The criteria for media and photography will be cognisant of submissions which value promotion and progression of rugby. Over the years, many moments have shaped the face of rugby across Africa, and Rugby Africa wants to hear from men and women who have been there to capture them.

Applications will be open from 17 May to 17 July 2021. The winner will be announced on 18 August 2021. There is no specific criteria for who can enter. The competition is open for all who want to participate across Africa.

About Rugby Africa


President of Rugby Africa, Khaled Babbou, has said that it is a continental pillar of the sport. The Men’s and Women’s Rugby Africa Cup, Sevens tournaments, and the U/20 Barthés Trophy are some of the key drivers of the work they do on the continent. Of the 39 member nations, 24 are full or associate members of World Rugby.

Head of the finance committee at Rugby Africa, Herman Mensah, said that Rugby Africa has also evolved with the sport over the years. In 2019, Rugby Africa’s competitions were redesigned to improve representation through continental and regional tournaments. Fixture additions included the Men’s and Women’s Rugby Africa Cup, several regional Sevens tournaments, continental Men’s, and Women’s Sevens tournaments and the U/20 tournament.

Rugby has grown into a multinational phenomenon, best witnessed in popular culture through the decisive Rugby Africa Cup. On the world stage, we are proud to have taken the cup home as a continent, most specifically through South Africa (the current world champions).

To enter, go to: Media Award / Photography Award
