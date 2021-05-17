TV Interview South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Dis-chem prepped for vaccination roll-out with 32 sites secured
    Dis-Chem Pharmacies has confirmed its readiness for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. "We are well-positioned to commence with the vaccination roll-out aligned to government timelines, and we have prepared our teams to work at full capacity if supply from government is consistent," says CEO Ivan Saltzman.
  • Construction of R500m Boardwalk Mall under way in Gqeberha
    Construction has officially commenced on the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha. The first phase is set to be completed and launched on 9 December 2021. The official opening, which marks the second phase's completion, is scheduled for 22 September 2022.
  • The evolution of Gagasi FM and Heart FM
    And you thought 2020 was one heck of a year! 2021 brings winds of change as Gagasi FM and Heart FM will be launching their own media solutions company under holding company MRC Media effective from 1 July 2021. The stations will utilise Mediamark as its sales house until 30 June 2021. Issued by Mediamark
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#Newsmaker: Larry Madowo joins CNN as Nairobi-based correspondent

17 May 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
Larry Madowo has left the BBC to take up a new position with CNN as the network's Nairobi-based correspondent.

Larry Madowo most recently served as the BBC’s North America correspondent in Washington DC, covering major US news stories including the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 presidential election and the protests following the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin. He also was a fill-in anchor for the network’s flagship BBC World News America show that airs globally and on PBS stations across the United States.

BizcommunityCongrats on your appointment. How do you feel about it?


Thank you. I’m thrilled to be heading back home (to Nairobi) and starting a new assignment with CNN covering a patch that’s close to my heart. Whether I’m working in Johannesburg, London or Washington, Nairobi has always been special to me. This is an amazing platform to showcase the full breadth of African life with a massive audience and I can’t wait to get started.

BizcommunityHow and when did this come about?


We’ve discussed my role with the leadership at CNN International since last year and this was the perfect time. I’ve always been critical of some of the foreign media’s coverage of Africa, so I felt challenged when the CNN opportunity came up. It’s easy to criticise other journalists’ African reporting from the comforts of America, but I chose to come back, so the audience can hold me accountable to the same standards I preached.

BizcommunityWhat excites you most about taking on this new role?


I’m an African and covering this continent’s history being written in real time is a huge privilege. There are so many important developments across the continent right now, and I’m lucky to have CNN committing resources and airtime to them. I’ve watched and admired incredible reporting from colleagues like Nima Elbagir and David McKenzie, and I’m looking forward to complementing their work.

BizcommunityYou're returning to Africa after all these years. How are you feeling?


It’s lovely to be coming back full time. There are still too many countries I haven’t been to that I want to report from. I’m also looking forward to reconnecting with lots of friends and colleagues as their cities reopen. It’s also a little bitter sweet because I’m leaving behind kind and thoughtful people in North America. I guess I had to choose and the motherland won.

BizcommunityHow did you end up working in the broadcasting industry?


I ended up working in broadcast by accident. I thought I would be a lawyer or a Catholic priest, but I was clearly not cut out for either. Then I imagined I would be a writer but instead, I got a traineeship position on TV at KTN Kenya when I was just 20. It started my love for television, travel and Twitter. Now I can’t imagine doing anything else.
Robyn Peterson, CTO at CNN talks future of journalism in a tech-driven world

Robyn Peterson, chief technology officer at CNN chats about the evolution of the media landscape; the impact of technology on the consumption of news and the future of news journalism in a tech-driven world...

By Evan-Lee Courie 15 Dec 2020


BizcommunityWhat do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?


After a few months at CNBC Africa, people would often say hello when I went to Sandton City mall and ask me questions about stocks and the markets. This job allows you to really develop a connection with people, many of whom you’ll never meet. I also love how far it has taken me, to every corner of the world and introduced me to lots of people who are nothing like me. But most of all, journalism means that people trust you with their stories and hope that you do them justice.

BizcommunityWhat are your most memorable story that you've covered?


I just covered the entire trial of Derek Chauvin, the White policeman who was convicted for the murder of George Floyd. It was an important court case that was watched around the world, and it tested me personally and professionally. I was a Black man in America reporting on a case with deep racial implications and I had to be both objective and insightful. It is one of the most important stories I’ve ever been on in my whole career.

BizcommunityWhat has been your biggest career highlight?


I feel that everything I’ve done has been a highlight – getting started on TV at 20, a career with the BBC over three continents and working across multiple platforms. But 2020 was probably the 'newsiest' year of my career, and I was a part of it all from the coronavirus outbreak, to the summer of protests following the death of George Floyd and ending in the 2020 US presidential election. For a kid who grew up in a small village in western Kenya without a TV, I pinched myself a lot that I was here.

BizcommunityWhat is your biggest motivation in life?


I just want to make my people proud. Madowo is my grandfather’s name, and I don’t want to bring shame to the whole family. I’ve come too far to disgrace them now, so I have to keep going.

BizcommunityWhat career advice would you give to anyone entering the broadcasting industry?


Never stop learning, develop your own style, and enjoy the journey. The simplest, dumbest questions sometimes have the most powerful answers. Viewers, or listeners, can tell when you’re having fun and when you’re faking it. It may take a while to get that dream job but if you keep working at it and making progress, it pays off eventually.
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
Comment

Read more: CNN, BBC, CNN Africa, Evan-Lee Courie, Larry Madowo, #Newsmaker

Related

Q&A with Dr. Keitumetse Mothibeli, CEO of Crystal Partners3 hours ago
#Newsmaker: Adelaide Tshabalala, new head of digital marketing at Hill+Knowlton Strategies SA13 May 2021
#StartupFunding101: Global trends, funding in emerging markets and the rise of Africa4 May 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Leza Wells, chief product actuary; acting chief of marketing at FMI4 May 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Banele Msimanga, brand manager of Hunter's Cider22 Apr 2021
Meet SuperMash, the world's youngest person to do a TEDx talk21 Apr 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bermeister & Johannes Booysen launch AdFreeway in South Africa20 Apr 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Gerry Thomas, the man behind Krispy Kreme SA14 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz