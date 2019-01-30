Leading the African AI revolution: AAAI and CAMM forge a strategic partnership

The Centre for African Management and Markets (CAMM), part of the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) and the African Academy of AI (AAAI), Africa’s leading AI consulting and education firm, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to advance AI research, industry insights, and advisory services across the continent. This collaboration is anchored in a shared commitment to generate high-quality research, industry reports, and thought leadership on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Key highlights

Joint Research and Industry Reports

AAAI and CAMM will co-create research publications and industry analyses on emerging AI technologies, providing actionable insights for decision-makers. Big Data

Our combined skills and resources will be directed at identifying big data sources to harness using AI tools to enable data-backed decision-making. Dedicated AI Advisory and Consulting Services

Both parties will offer bespoke advisory support and training on AI strategy, governance, and implementation to corporations, NGOs, and governments. Thought Leadership Initiatives

Planned projects include: Evaluating AI’s impact on jobs, economies, and businesses in Africa

Developing policy guidance for African governments.

Establishing an “African AI Governance, Compliance, and Policy Think Tank” under the CAMM-AAAI banner.

Delivering company-specific AI research focused on strategy and growth opportunities.

Both CAMM and AAAI are committed to ethical, responsible, and inclusive AI solutions tailored to the unique realities and opportunities of African markets.

“This partnership with CAMM aligns perfectly with AAAI’s mission to equip organisations across Africa with the insights and skills needed to thrive in the AI era,” said Terrence Taylor, Chairman of the African Academy of Artificial Intelligence.

“By merging our expertise in AI education and consulting with CAMM’s research capabilities, we will produce data-driven insights that drive real-world results.”

Commenting on the partnership Prof. Adrian Saville, Director of CAMM and Professor of Economics, Finance & Strategy at GIBS said, “At CAMM, we aim to generate prosperity by providing rigorous, market-relevant research.”

“Partnering with AAAI allows us to broaden our exploration of how AI impacts African economies, businesses, and societies. We look forward to delivering impactful thought leadership and actionable tools for stakeholders across the continent,” Prof Saville added.



