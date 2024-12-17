Education Distance Learning
    Advance your career IIE postgraduate qualification through IIE distance learning

    Issued by Rosebank College
    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    The modern workplace is ever evolving, requiring professionals to constantly upskill and adapt to remain competitive. One of the most effective ways to future proof your career is by pursuing a postgraduate qualification. In South Africa, the demand for advanced qualifications is on the rise, with research showing that individuals with postgraduate degrees are significantly more likely to secure leadership roles and higher-paying positions. IIE Distance Learning, offers various accredited IIE postgraduate qualifications designed to meet the needs of the working professional or a student looking to study further through online learning in 2025 with online support from IIE Rosebank College.
    Why a postgraduate qualification matters?

    Statistics from South Africa’s Department of Higher Education and Training reveal that postgraduate qualifications increase employability by over 50%. Additionally, studies by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) show that those with postgraduate qualifications are 70% more likely to be considered for senior management roles. This is because advanced qualifications provide specialised knowledge and demonstrate a commitment to personal and professional growth.

    Earning a postgraduate qualification not only boosts your skills but also elevates your earning potential. According to a recent survey by Stats SA, employees with postgraduate qualifications earn, on average, 40% more than their counterparts with undergraduate degrees.

    Fast track your career with IIE Distance Learning

    IIE Distance Learning offers a range of accredited postgraduate qualifications tailored to meet your career aspirations. These IIE qualifications are accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE), ensuring local credibility, while the Independent Institute of Education (The IIE's) accreditation by the British Accreditation Council (BAC) guarantees International quality and relevance.

    You can apply and register for the following IIE Postgraduate Qualifications

    IIE Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Management
    IIE Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching (PGCE)
    IIE Postgraduate Diploma in Business Leadership
    IIE Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics
    IIE Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business
    IIE Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education
    IIE Postgraduate Diploma in Management

    Affordable and flexible payment options

    Understanding the financial challenges many face to further their studies, IIE Rosebank College offers:

    Affordable fees: Competitive pricing ensures access to high-quality education without breaking the bank.

    Flexible payment terms: Payment plans allow you to spread the cost of your studies across manageable instalments.

    Special offer for early registration: Register before 31 December 2024, and you will pay 2024 fees for the 2025 academic year, a substantial saving in today’s economic climate. Terms and conditions apply.

    Apply and register for 2025

    Investing in a postgraduate qualification through IIE Distance Learning is not just about advancing your career, it’s about shaping your future. Whether you aspire to become a business leader, educator, data analyst, or digital innovator, IIE Distance Learning has the qualification to help you succeed. With the early registration offer, affordable fees, and flexible payment plans, there’s never been a better time to take the leap.

    For more information, visit www.rosebankcollege.co.za or contact our students’ advisors today. IIE Rosebank College is an educational brand of the independent institute of education (The IIE).

    Rosebank College
    The IIE Rosebank College, an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE) gives you access to affordable, quality education that makes you employable. Accredited IIE Degrees, Diplomas and Higher Certificates are offered at Rosebank College.
