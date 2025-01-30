Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rosebank CollegeOxbridge AcademyStoneJNPROur Salad MixAdopt-a-SchoolAFDARichfieldFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaOnPoint PRBET SoftwareSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    IIE Rosebank College introduces the IIE Bachelor of Laws (LLB) through IIE distance learning

    Issued by Rosebank College
    30 Jan 2025
    30 Jan 2025
    IIE Rosebank College, a proud educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), is thrilled to announce the introduction of the highly anticipated IIE Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree through IIE Distance (online) for the 2025 academic year. This IIE qualification is designed for individuals with a passion for justice and a desire to make a meaningful impact in the legal profession in South Africa and beyond. IIE Distance (online) students receive support online from IIE Rosebank College
    IIE Rosebank College introduces the IIE Bachelor of Laws (LLB) through IIE distance learning

    About the IIE Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

    The IIE Bachelor of Laws (LLB) is accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and registered by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). As a 480-credit qualification at NQF Level 8 (SAQA ID No: 101647), this IIE degree equips students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in various legal careers.

    Upon successful completion, IIE graduates will be awarded the IIE Bachelor of Laws degree, conferred by The Independent Institute of Education, South Africa's leading registered private provider of higher education.

    Pursue your dream career in the legal field

    The IIE Bachelor of Laws is the ideal qualification for aspiring legal professionals who want to practice law, contribute to the legal field, or pursue opportunities in academia and business.

    This IIE qualification covers foundational and advanced aspects of South African law, preparing graduates for various roles in the legal and corporate sectors.

    Join the ranks of South Africa’s future legal trailblazers, turn your passion for law into a powerful career.

    Career Opportunities with an IIE Bachelor of Laws degree, the possibilities are endless. IIE graduates can pursue rewarding careers such as:

    • Advocate
    • Attorney
    • Public prosecutor
    • State advocate
    • Maintenance officer
    • Legal advisor
    • Office of the Family Advocate, and many more.

    This degree also opens doors to influential roles in Chapter 9 institutions, academia, and legal writing or editing.

    Flexible study through with IIE Distance (online)

    One of the most exciting things about the IIE Bachelor of Laws qualification is its availability through IIE Distance (online) learning. This flexible study mode empowers students to pursue their legal aspirations while balancing other commitments. Whether you're a working professional, a parent, or someone seeking flexibility, IIE Distance makes it possible to earn a global recognised legal qualification without compromising on quality.

    Apply and register today for 2025

    Fast-track your future with a successful career in law. Registrations for the 2025 academic year are now open. Visit www.rosebankcollege.co.za to learn more about the admission requirements and take the first step to becoming a legal professional with The IIE Bachelor of Laws degree.

    Read more: distance learning, IIE Rosebank College
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Rosebank College
    The IIE Rosebank College, an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE) gives you access to affordable, quality education that makes you employable. Accredited IIE Degrees, Diplomas and Higher Certificates are offered at Rosebank College.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz