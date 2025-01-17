Education Distance Learning
    Saving Grace Education transforms online homeschooling in South Africa

    Issued by Saving Grace
    17 Jan 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    A new era in education. Empowering families with flexible, self-paced online homeschooling tailored to individual needs, Saving Grace Education is transforming the way children learn and grow. As a SACAI-registered Distance Education Provider, we ensure excellence in delivering quality education.
    Innovative learning tailored to every student

    Innovative learning tailored to every student

    Saving Grace Education introduces a wide range of curriculum options to meet diverse learner needs, each with a specific purpose:

    CAPS Curriculum (Grades R-12): This is the National Curriculum, providing a structured educational pathway that meets South African educational standards and prepares students for matric.

    Saving Grace Education transforms online homeschooling in South Africa

    Special Needs Curriculum (Grades R-10): Specifically created for students who are emotionally and mentally unable to follow the CAPS Curriculum due to its high level of content. This curriculum supports learners diagnosed with learning difficulties, offering a more manageable academic pace.

    Cambridge Curriculum (Reception to IGCSE): An internationally recognized curriculum that equips students with global academic standards, providing opportunities for higher education worldwide.

    -CAPS Remedial Curriculum (Grades R-9): Designed for students with academic gaps or slower learning progress, this curriculum extends the academic year to 18 months, allowing learners to catch up and succeed.

    Special Needs CAPS Curriculum (Grades R-12): Tailored for students who can manage the CAPS Curriculum but may need additional time or concessions due to challenges such as anxiety or disabilities.

    With captivating pre-recorded video lessons by experienced educators, interactive worksheets, quizzes, and progress tracking through termly assessments, Saving Grace Education ensures a robust and engaging learning experience. Delivered through a world-class Learning Management System, this approach fosters growth, confidence, and academic excellence.

    Ready to redefine learning? 

    Join Saving Grace Education and transform 2025 into a year of academic success and personal growth for your child. Enrol now and experience the difference in personalised, flexible online homeschooling.

    Saving Grace Education - Leaders in Online Homeschool, Inclusive Education and Self-Paced Learning https://www.savinggraceeducation.co.za.

