Saving Grace Education transforms online homeschooling in South Africa

As a SACAI-registered Distance Education Provider, we ensure excellence in delivering quality education.

Innovative learning tailored to every student

Saving Grace Education introduces a wide range of curriculum options to meet diverse learner needs, each with a specific purpose:

CAPS Curriculum (Grades R-12): This is the National Curriculum, providing a structured educational pathway that meets South African educational standards and prepares students for matric.

Special Needs Curriculum (Grades R-10): Specifically created for students who are emotionally and mentally unable to follow the CAPS Curriculum due to its high level of content. This curriculum supports learners diagnosed with learning difficulties, offering a more manageable academic pace.

Cambridge Curriculum (Reception to IGCSE): An internationally recognized curriculum that equips students with global academic standards, providing opportunities for higher education worldwide.

-CAPS Remedial Curriculum (Grades R-9): Designed for students with academic gaps or slower learning progress, this curriculum extends the academic year to 18 months, allowing learners to catch up and succeed.

Special Needs CAPS Curriculum (Grades R-12): Tailored for students who can manage the CAPS Curriculum but may need additional time or concessions due to challenges such as anxiety or disabilities.

With captivating pre-recorded video lessons by experienced educators, interactive worksheets, quizzes, and progress tracking through termly assessments, Saving Grace Education ensures a robust and engaging learning experience. Delivered through a world-class Learning Management System, this approach fosters growth, confidence, and academic excellence.

