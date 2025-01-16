Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SappiNorthlink CollegeAAA School of AdvertisingRichfieldSACAPBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Shape your future with Typek: Back-to-school promotion

    Issued by Sappi
    16 Jan 2025
    16 Jan 2025
    As the new school year kicks off, Sappi Typek is excited to announce a special 'back to school' promotion that promises to inspire and support students along their educational journey. This unique competition invites entrants to share how Typek products can help shape their future, with fantastic prizes up for grabs.
    Shape your future with Typek: Back-to-school promotion
    click to enlarge
    Shape your future with Typek: Back-to-school promotion
    click to enlarge
    Shape your future with Typek: Back-to-school promotion
    click to enlarge

    Typek, produced at the Sappi Stanger Mill in KwaZulu-Natal, is renowned as a superior quality A4 office paper, known for its brightness and printability. Not only is it renewable and recyclable, but it is also unique in that bagasse (sugarcane waste) is used in its production process. This quality product embodies Sappi's commitment to sustainability and social impact, whilst this promotion aligns with Sappi's dedication to supporting education in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4).

    Competition details

    Sappi Southern Africa is running a promotional competition for its Typek® product, where customers stand a chance to win prizes valued at up to R20,000. The prizes include money towards tuition fees, a Typek hamper valued at R1,500 (B2C Competition), or a pallet of paper for their place of work and an underprivileged school of their choice (B2B Competition). The competition runs until 31 January 2025, with one lucky winner chosen per competition (1x winner in B2C and 1x winner in B2B).

    How to enter

    Participants can enter the promotion on the Typek Facebook or Instagram pages:

    B2C Competition Mechanic: Share your future aspirations using Typek products by expressing how you would like to "Shape Your Future" with Typek. DM your entry or tag Typek on an upload using the hashtag #TypekShapeYourFuture.

    B2B Competition Mechanic: Purchase one or more boxes of Typek and keep your receipt as proof of purchase. DM proof of purchase via the Typek social media inbox. Each box purchased equals one entry, so the more boxes you buy, the more entries you get. Full Ts & Cs are available online when you enter.

    This promotion not only offers participants the chance to win valuable prizes but also supports an underprivileged school by donating a pallet of paper, reflecting Sappi's Social Impact approach to education and community support.

    Don't miss out on this opportunity to shape your future with Typek and make a positive impact on your community. Enter now on Typek's Facebook and Instagram pages!

    Read more: Facebook, Sappi Southern Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Sappi
    Sappi works closely with customer, both direct and indirect, in over 100 countries to provide them with the relevant and sustainable paper, paper-pulp and dissolving wood pulp products and related services and innovations.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz