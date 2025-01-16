Shape your future with Typek: Back-to-school promotion

As the new school year kicks off, Sappi Typek is excited to announce a special 'back to school' promotion that promises to inspire and support students along their educational journey. This unique competition invites entrants to share how Typek products can help shape their future, with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Typek, produced at the Sappi Stanger Mill in KwaZulu-Natal, is renowned as a superior quality A4 office paper, known for its brightness and printability. Not only is it renewable and recyclable, but it is also unique in that bagasse (sugarcane waste) is used in its production process. This quality product embodies Sappi's commitment to sustainability and social impact, whilst this promotion aligns with Sappi's dedication to supporting education in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4).

Competition details

Sappi Southern Africa is running a promotional competition for its Typek® product, where customers stand a chance to win prizes valued at up to R20,000. The prizes include money towards tuition fees, a Typek hamper valued at R1,500 (B2C Competition), or a pallet of paper for their place of work and an underprivileged school of their choice (B2B Competition). The competition runs until 31 January 2025, with one lucky winner chosen per competition (1x winner in B2C and 1x winner in B2B).

How to enter

Participants can enter the promotion on the Typek Facebook or Instagram pages:

B2C Competition Mechanic: Share your future aspirations using Typek products by expressing how you would like to "Shape Your Future" with Typek. DM your entry or tag Typek on an upload using the hashtag #TypekShapeYourFuture.

B2B Competition Mechanic: Purchase one or more boxes of Typek and keep your receipt as proof of purchase. DM proof of purchase via the Typek social media inbox. Each box purchased equals one entry, so the more boxes you buy, the more entries you get. Full Ts & Cs are available online when you enter.

This promotion not only offers participants the chance to win valuable prizes but also supports an underprivileged school by donating a pallet of paper, reflecting Sappi's Social Impact approach to education and community support.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to shape your future with Typek and make a positive impact on your community. Enter now on Typek's Facebook and Instagram pages!



