Discover the Richfield advantage: Academic programmes for real-world skills

In an increasingly competitive job market, choosing the right tertiary institution is more important than ever. For today’s matriculants, the question isn’t just, “Where can I study?” but, “Where can I build my future?”

The right choice isn’t just about academics. It’s about finding a place that truly prepares you for what’s next.

Richfield, a trusted leader in IT and business education, has spent the past 30 years empowering students to turn academic potential into professional success through programmes designed to meet the demands of today’s workforce.

Graduates who hit the ground running

Employers are no longer impressed by degrees alone.

According to the 2024 IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, South African employers are increasingly prioritising hands-on experience and real-world skills. It’s not just about what you know—it’s about what you can do from day one.

Richfield’s Work-Integrated Learning program brings together academic theory and hands-on experience, ensuring students leave with the skills and confidence to excel in real-world environments.

The results speak for themselves. Richfield graduates have gone on to build careers at leading organisations like Mr Price, Absa, Standard Bank, Vodacom, and Nedbank, among others.

These successes reflect not only the academic foundation of Richfield’s programmes but also their focus on producing graduates who are ready to make a real impact.

Education that fits your life

Every student’s journey is different. Whether balancing work, family, or other commitments, Richfield students have the freedom to choose the study mode that works best for them:

Distance learning: Study from anywhere with access to a zero-rated Moodle platform.

Contact learning: Experience a bustling campus environment with state-of-the-art facilities, free WiFi, and collaborative spaces across Richfield’s eight nationwide campuses, located in Bryanston, Umhlanga, Cape Town, Centurion, Newtown Junction, Pretoria, Durban, and Polokwane.

Both options are supported by expert lecturers and a curriculum designed to stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring students are equipped with the knowledge and skills to succeed in their chosen fields.

Preparing for tomorrow’s careers

Richfield’s programmes are tailored to meet the demands of a rapidly changing economy, equipping students with in-demand skills across industries:

Bachelor of science in information technology (BSc IT): Specialise in transformative fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and mobile app development to pursue roles such as software engineer or cybersecurity specialist.

Bachelor of commerce (BCom): Focus on financial management, entrepreneurship, or marketing, which opens doors to careers in business management and finance. For those aspiring to enter accounting, Richfield also offers the SAICA-accredited BCom AGA (Associate General Accountant) degree.

Bachelor of business administration (BBA): Master leadership and operational strategies for careers in human resources, project management, and supply chain optimisation.

Richfield also offers diploma and higher certificate IT and business programmes, which provide a launchpad for further study or immediate employment.

Learn. Lead. Succeed.

Investing in education is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. Richfield offers the resources, support, and opportunities you need to turn your aspirations into reality.

Whether you’re aiming to build a career in IT, business, or entrepreneurship, Richfield is your partner for success in a changing world. For more information or to apply, visit the Richfield website.



