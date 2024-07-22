Savings Month | Save on education with IIE Rosebank College

With the rising cost of living in South Africa and globally, one thing remains constant: IIE Rosebank College's commitment to affordable and quality education. July is National Savings Month, a perfect opportunity to review your higher education budget and align it with an institution that offers both affordability and quality. With eight accessible campuses across South Africa with flexible study options including online learning. IIE Rosebank College is a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE).

Let's explore the various ways you can attain your dream qualification. Whether you want to kick-start or advance your career, there is an affordable option for everyone.

Save 50% on your application fee

Apply for the 2024 mid-year intake or be an early bird for the 2025 application and receive a 50% discount on your application fee. Instead of the normal R300, you will only pay R150. Terms and conditions apply.

Advance your career with a 10% discount on fees

IIE Rosebank College believes in lifelong learning. If you are an IIE graduate, you receive an exclusive 10% discount on your fees. Whether you have previously registered for an IIE Higher Certificate or IIE Diploma, you can further your studies with an IIE Degree or IIE Postgraduate qualification and elevate your career.

Pay 2024 fees in 2025

This saving is a dream for current and prospective IIE Rosebank College students. Pay for the 2025 fees in 2024 before 30 December 2024, and save significantly. This approach helps you start the year without the financial worries of funding your or your child's studies.

Rhamees Nordien, chief financial officer of IIE Rosebank College, emphasised the brand’s commitment to affordability and quality education. He stated, "By affordability, we do not mean cheap. We pride ourselves on the quality of our education through academic excellence and offer flexible payment terms. You can pay for your fees over several months while you study, with the first payment being your deposit. We also offer an extended track, allowing you to choose modules you can afford for the specific academic year." He added that when looking for a tertiary institution, you should consider quality, affordability, and accreditation.

2024 mid-year intakes and 2025 applications are open. Visit www.rosebankcollege.co.za for more information.